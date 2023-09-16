ShoppingStyleClothingdresses

27 Inexpensive Clothing Pieces From Walmart That Could Totally Pass For Designer

These items deserve a fancy hanger in your closet.
Isabella Sarlija
Popular items from this list:

(Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.)

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A tie-back print midi dress that'll look like you bought it while on a luxury vacation
It's available in sizes XS–3X.

Promising review: "Beautiful print, and perfect warm weather dress! Was a bit hesitant to buy from the website pictures, but saw it on someone on Instagram and thought I'd try it. Glad I did! I can already think of a few occasions I can wear it to." — Patricia
$17.20 at Walmart (originally $30.61)
2
Walmart
A very chic blazer that is as versatile as it is cute
You can wear this over a bralette and glitzy shorts when going out with your friends, or wear it with a silk blouse and trousers during your next big meeting. It's available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors.
$39.99 at Walmart (originally $45)
3
Walmart
A high-waisted pair of cotton-blend pants
This way, you can enjoy adding bright colors to your outfits without having to wear fabrics that are too stiff, thick or bulky. The pants are available in sizes 1X–4X.

Promising review: "Love these pants! VERY comfortable, and I love the deep pockets! Going to order another pair, just wish they came in navy!" — Stephanie
$8.94+ at Walmart (originally $11.34+)
4
Walmart
A square neck dress with billowed sleeves
It's available in sizes XS–3X.
$17.72 at Walmart (originally $24.97)
5
Walmart
A keyhole cropped top
Get it in sizes XS–3X and in two colors.
$19 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A pair of classic cargos
They're available in sizes XS–3X.
$29.52 at Walmart (originally $32.98)
7
Walmart
A cute yet cozy polo dress
It's available in sizes S–3X and seven colors.

Promising review: "Very nice and comfortable dress. True-to-size, and it fits perfect." — Li
$10.99+ at Walmart (originally $16.80+)
8
Walmart
A pair of breezy relaxed-fit yoga pants
They're available in sizes S–XXL and three colors.

Promising review: "Bought them to wear around the house, and boy, are they perfect for that! Loose, soft, relatively thin (compared to regular sweatpants), and very comfy. Pockets are a plus. They run a little big, in my opinion, maybe because they stretch out after wearing them all day. Not a concern for me because I was going for big, baggy, loose sweatpants anyway." — Kim
$12.96 at Walmart (originally $15.96)
9
Walmart
A pair of gingham shorts
They're available in sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors.

Promising review: "These are my all-time favorite shorts. You can dress them up with a nice top and some heels or dress them down with some flats; they are so freaking cute." — missyjo30
$12.98+ at Walmart
10
Walmart
A layered sweater
This top is great for anyone who loves the look of layering, but doesn't actually want to wear multiple pieces at the same time. It's available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors.
$25 at Walmart
11
Walmart
A ruffle-yoke dress
Because everyone can use a fancy dress while transitioning seasons. It's available in sizes 14–28.
$18.92+ at Walmart (originally $28.76+)
12
Walmart
A pair of wide-leg flowy pants
They're available in sizes S–XXL and seven colors.

Promising review: "These pants fit me amazingly! I got them because I am pregnant and have been struggling to find a good pair that are stretchy. They are perfect in length, and the material is super nice!" — Alex
$17.76+ at Walmart (originally $24.98)
13
Walmart
A dreamy pastel cardigan
It's available in sizes S–XL and in six colors.

Promising review: "I couldn’t love this sweater more! I expected it to be super itchy and thin, but it is neither! The length is great, it’s really soft, and I get compliments on it every time I wear it! I’ve never felt compelled to write a review before that wasn’t negative, but anyone looking to purchase this absolutely should! You won’t regret it!" — Katy
$22.98 at Walmart
14
Walmart
A smocked peplum top
This is available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors.

Promising review: "Beautiful blouse. Size is true to size. No stretch in this fabric, so I went up a size because I like my clothes loose." — Eaglesfan4lyfe32
$28 at Walmart
15
Walmart
An oversized button-up shirt
It's available in sizes XS–3X and in four colors.
$19.98 at Walmart
16
Walmart
A pair of corduroy pants with a balloon silhouette
They'll look chic with anything while you'll feel like you're wearing sweats. They're available in sizes XS–2XL and 30 colors.
$39.52 at Walmart
17
Walmart
A slip dress that has a classic midi silhouette
It's available in sizes XS–3X and five colors.

Promising review: "This cut is great!! It does not cling, but glides over the body. I‘ve already purchased two colors!" — Kay
$6.52+ at Walmart (originally $17.98)
18
Walmart
A flutter-sleeve dress that'll make you the belle of the ball
It's available in sizes XXS–XXL.
$14.20+ at Walmart (originally $19+)
19
Walmart
An off-the-shoulder top
It has sleeves that you can shimmy upward to create a square-neck design. It's available in sizes XS–3XL.
$22.50 at Walmart
20
Walmart
A tiered pink plaid midi dress
It's available in sizes XS–3X.

Promising review: "Nice, soft fabric, cute pattern, and a great cut. Great for spring and summer! Price can't be beat!" — Dawn
$17.44 at Walmart (originally $24.18)
21
Walmart
A sleeveless dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors.

Promising review: "Super cute casual summer dress. It fit a little loose, but I think that's the style. I think it's meant to fit a little relaxed, but if you tighten the hem tie, you can get a little more shape." — Lexi
$9.98+ at Walmart (originally $19.96)
22
Walmart
A sleeveless dress with a floor-length skirt
It's available in sizes S–XXL and four colors.

Promising review: "Love the dress. It's very comfortable and can easily be dressed up with some accessories. I've gotten lot of compliments on this dress every time I wear it. Would definitely buy again." — Emily
$5+ at Walmart (originally $17.70)
23
Walmart
A monochromatic cardigan and bralette set
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors.

Promising review: "Really cute, excellent quality fabric, and perfect fit." — Beverly
$19.31+ at Walmart (originally $38)
24
Walmart
A pair of fit and flare pants
They're available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors.

Promising review: "I ordered these for work hoping they wouldn't feel too confining and move with me. I am not disappointed! They are comfortable around the waist and allow completely free movement. Buttery soft fabric is a bonus!" — Misti
$19.99 at Walmart (originally $25)
25
Walmart
A pair of bootcut pants with a comfy elastic waistband
Get them in sizes 1X–4X, 1XP–4XP and four colors.

Promising review: "These pants were actually a lot better than what I thought they would be. An extra plus is that they have back pockets. I hate buying the elastic waistband style and there are no back pockets. These have back pockets and fit nicely." — Stephanie
$15.75 at Walmart (originally $18.44)
26
Walmart
A denim jacket dress with a belt and balloon sleeves
It's available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors.
$36 at Walmart
27
Walmart
A lightweight quilted barn jacket
This jacket is the perfect layering piece since it isn't too thick, but will still provide a cool outer layer while you're apple-picking with loved ones this fall. It's available in sizes S–XL and in six colors.

Promising review: "Love this jacket! The belt gives it a dressier look. Very good metal zipper and snaps. It's the perfect weight for spring and fall season use and is well-made. It's like a very, very lightweight puffer jacket, only quilted nicely. Hopefully, this is helpful." — Kcooksdaily
$39.96 at Walmart (originally $100)

