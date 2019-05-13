Texas A&M Hurdler Goes 'Full Superman' To Leap Face-First To Victory

Infinite Tucker of Texas A&M can’t leap tall buildings in a single bound, but he is a viral hero after his outstretched leap to victory in the 400-meter hurdles at the Southeastern Conference championships on Saturday.

The SEC Network wrote on Twitter that “he went full Superman!” and the reference understandably stuck.

He went full Superman! @aggietrk's Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/gEr05kdPd9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 12, 2019

Tucker, who appeared to have a slight lead on teammate Robert Grant when he took off, said he wasn’t thinking about the Man of Steel. He was thinking about his mother.

“I closed my eyes over hurdle 10. I opened it, saw my ma at the finish, and I jumped to give her a hug,” the hurdler told ESPN, per outlets. “That’s all it is.”

Twitter leaped into action. Up, up and away, Infinite!

To infinity and beyond — JAM (@man_i_go) May 12, 2019

Running is painful enough as it as, idk how many would be willing to face plant at that speed lol — Daniel Gibson (@HoopDreams365) May 12, 2019

He thought he saw a swimming pool. — Keith Ride (@KeithRide) May 12, 2019

Maybe this is like that first guy that did the high jump backwards. In ten years, everyone will be going full Superman. — ραтαɗσя (@patador) May 12, 2019

Former Olympic 100-meter hurdler Lolo Jones was among those commenting:

I’m always looking for ways to improve. Just might have to try this out. https://t.co/LF6QVjb0MF — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) May 12, 2019

Some saw the dive as a super no-no.

Didn't anybody take physics class? Diving SLOWS YOU DOWN. It's been proven many times in many tests with the same results. — Jeremy Kasperson (@jeremykasperson) May 12, 2019

Applying force to the ground makes you go forward. The more force you apply the faster you can go. While airborne, you apply zero force to the ground... — Kevin M. Stephen (@KevinMStephen) May 13, 2019

But Tucker’s move zipped through the internet faster than a speeding bullet.