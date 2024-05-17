5 Inflatable Hot Tubs That Amazon Shoppers Love

ShoppinghomeOutdoor Living Hot Weather

In the words of one reviewer: “For the price of a night or two in a resort, you can own your own hot tub.”
Few things in life are more luxurious than a hot tub. They relax sore muscles, offer stress relief, and are a great place to socialize. The only issue? Hot tubs are a hefty financial investment, and keeping them clean is a chore most of us aren’t up to.

That’s where inflatable hot tubs come in handy: They’re (relatively) inexpensive and don’t require the same maintenance as a traditional hot tub. But finding the right one is key, which is why we scoured Amazon for the very best options, according to reviewers. Here are five of them.

An inflatable hot tub with over 7,000 five-star reviews
There's a lot to love about this inflatable hot tub from Coleman, which has 140 jets and an insulated cover. Providing a soothing massage experience with 140 bubbling warm jets for up to 6 people (depending on which size you choose), this inflatable hot tub heats up to 104 degrees and uses an Energysense cover which is 40% more efficient in keeping your hot tub warm.

And in case you missed the memo, reviewers love it. "If you’re looking through reviews then you’re considering getting this hot tub and you definitely need to," one customer wrote. "Set up takes maybe 30 minutes on the tub itself...the pump serves as both an air pump and the tub pump, you’ll need nothing else when it comes to set up. Filling it with water took maybe 30 minutes as well. The heating of the water will take significantly longer, depending on your outside temps and how hot you want it. I turned mine to 104, and it took a little over 24 hours, but it was well worth the wait."
$699.99 at Amazon
An inflatable tub with 180 jets
This round, portable tub provides the ultimate soothing experience thanks to 180 bubbling warm jets and enough space for seven people. A DuraPlus three-layer material makes this tub 33% more resistant to punctures and 56% more resistant to stretching, and reviewers can't get enough of it. (Note that this model does not ship to all states.)

"This spa is excellent," one reviewer wrote. "I’ve had it for about two months and I highly recommend it. It’s big so it can fit more than a few people...I was going to return the spa because I kept getting [an error code] and I thought it was faulty. After researching on YouTube, I found out that it was due to the filter needing to be cleaned often...I clean the filter meticulously after every use spraying from the inside out with a string force hose setting and it’s good as new. I never have any issues as long as I do this and it only takes a few minutes. This has been a great purchase and really enjoyable."
$539.99 at Amazon
A four-person tub that's easy to store
Ready for water in just 20 minutes, it's easy to inflate and deflate this tub for quick, simple use and storage. With an insulated gray cover, two filter cartridges, a thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag, and floating chlorine dispenser, this inflatable hot tub is one of the most convenient options on the market.

Suitable for two people, reviewers are all about it. "I tried out the spa tonight and I have to say I absolutely love it," one buyer wrote. "After a tiring day the bubbles feel so good on your tired muscles. This is a great alternative to a fancy hot tub that has a lot of settings and costs a fortune."
$499.99 at Amazon
An inflatable hot tub with head rests and hard water treatment
This inflatable hot tub is extra-luxe thanks to its inflatable headrests,170 soothing high-powered jets, and customizable water temperature up to 104 degrees. A built-in hard water treatment makes the water in this tub super gentle on skin, and it includes a carry storage bag, insulated cover, two filter cartridges, thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, floating chlorine dispenser, and test strip.

"After weeks of researching and comparing various hot tub options, I finally settled on [this hot tub], and boy, am I glad I did," one reviewer wrote. "[It] has exceeded all of my expectations and has become a cherished addition to my home."
$709.99 at Amazon
A square-shaped hot tub with 130 soothing bubble jets
If you're looking for enough space to fit up to six people, this inflatable pick is a very affordable option. With 130 powerful air bubbles, a built-in integrated water filtration system and durable, laminated PVC material, this hot tub is easy to inflate and deflate at the simple touch of a button. "Great hot tub for the price. Better than expected," one reviewer wrote.
$539.89 at Amazon
