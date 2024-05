5 Inflatable Hot Tubs That Amazon Shoppers Love

An inflatable hot tub with over 7,000 five-star reviews

There's a lot to love about this inflatable hot tub from Coleman, which has 140 jets and an insulated cover. Providing a soothing massage experience with 140 bubbling warm jets for up to 6 people (depending on which size you choose), this inflatable hot tub heats up to 104 degrees and uses an Energysense cover which is 40% more efficient in keeping your hot tub warm.And in case you missed the memo, reviewers love it. "If you’re looking through reviews then you’re considering getting this hot tub and you definitely need to," one customer wrote . "Set up takes maybe 30 minutes on the tub itself...the pump serves as both an air pump and the tub pump, you’ll need nothing else when it comes to set up. Filling it with water took maybe 30 minutes as well. The heating of the water will take significantly longer, depending on your outside temps and how hot you want it. I turned mine to 104, and it took a little over 24 hours, but it was well worth the wait."