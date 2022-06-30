Even if you live near a body of water or have access to a community pool, sometimes you just want to take a dip in the comfort of your own backyard — and an inflatable pool may be just the ticket. These pop-up pools are a relatively affordable and low-fi addition to any yard, patio, deck or little cement area that your landlord has allotted you, and offer a functional (and sometimes even stylish) upgrade from those hard plastic tubs of your childhood.

Before you purchase anything, think about where you want to put your pool to ensure you’re ordering the correct size and shape, and make a note of the proximity to a water source. Another thing to consider is your outdoor surface area: Is it flat and relatively smooth, or will you need a tarp or liner to prevent tears and spills on uneven ground? You’ll also need a way to inflate it, Reviewers love this super versatile electric air pump that you can hook into your car if you want to take your pool on the go.

For every pool listed below, we’ve given the general size and shape as well as any listed specifications. From wading pools for babies to full-on hot tubs fitting 4-6 adults, you can turn your outdoor space into a little oasis this summer with these splashy outdoor tubs.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.