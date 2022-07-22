How To Cope With Inflation Stress, According To Mental Health Experts

“Stress can be managed by taking pause, recognizing and acknowledging the emotions arising due to fears and anxiety related to inflation,” Tugade said.

It’s crucial to understand the root of your emotions by asking yourself questions like “how does this feel in my body?” and “what is this emotion telling me about the situation?” she said.

For example, identify where the anxiety is bubbling up in your body ― your stomach? Your chest?

Also, think about what made the anxiety come up ― was it a news report about tech layoffs? Was it browsing the aisles at the grocery store?

“Staying in an anxious mode can produce wear and tear on the body and have [harmful] effects on our physical and mental health,” Tugade said.

Doing this assessment is a form of mindfulness. Practicing mindfulness can help us cut back on overthinking and create clarity around the situation, Tugade said. If you’re able to truly understand the reasoning behind your stress or anxiety, mindfulness can even help you start problem-solving.