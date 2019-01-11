Influencer Admits She Relied On Cocaine, Cigarettes To Keep Weight Down

One Instagram influencer is getting real about the dramatic steps she took to maintain her weight of just 119 pounds.

Ruby Matthews told her followers all about her unhealthy lifestyle, which consisted of cocaine and cigarettes, in a candid question-and-answer session on Instagram Tuesday.

“I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot, so basically I just smoked cigarettes, had long blacks and did coke,” she said, according to the Australian site news.com.au. “And in between, had the tapas. Like my life was tapas and cocaine.”

Matthews told followers that it was surprisingly “pretty easy” to cover up her drug use and unhealthy eating habits.

“A lot of people never really understood like how I could eat and still be so thin. But I guess it’s pretty easy to hide an addiction,” she added. “Whether it’s addiction, depression, anxiety.”

She also said that her diet isn’t different from others that fit into the same “social media influencer” category that she does.

“I need to be careful what I’m saying here, but in the modeling and influencer industry, everyone loves the baggie [coke],” the 25-year-old revealed. “That is how most physiques are maintained… that’s how my physique was maintained.”

Now, the mother-of-two says her life, diet and weight have improved ― and she’s much happier because of it.

Marissa Meshulam, a dietitian and nutritionist, told Yahoo Lifestyle that social media influencers need to be careful because broadcasting an unhealthy lifestyle could be harmful for some of their followers.

“The role influencers play in affecting their followers’ diet and lifestyle decisions is really scary,” Meshulam said. “People look at influencers as ‘goals’ in so many ways. Followers then try everything to replicate their influencers’ lifestyles, thinking that they too can achieve these goals.’”

“Ruby may have been ‘skinny’ while following that diet, but I think we can all agree there is absolutely nothing healthy about it,” she added.

Many of Matthews’ followers appreciated her candid confessions about her previous drug use and efforts to change.

“Loved you then love you now! Always have always will,” one Instagram user said. “But definitely glad you were honest about the coke because it’s so true, 99.9% of bodies do not look that thin naturally, people should at least be honest on why they look like that.”

Fellow blogger and fitness trainer Krystal Hipwell also praised Matthews for her honesty.

“You are amazing!!!” Hipwell wrote. “In a world where everyone is always trying to project that they are ‘perfect’ you are a breath of fresh air. Thanks for keeping it real,” she said.

Need help with substance abuse or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.