Mature Influencers With Great Skin Share Their Product Recommendations

Jenna Lyons, JoAni Johnson and Yasmin Furmie spilled their skin care secrets — and they do not disappoint.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Yasmin Furmie, Jenna Lyons, JoAni Johnson
Afrah Mayet, Mei Tao, Getty Images
Yasmin Furmie, Jenna Lyons, JoAni Johnson

As life progresses and time marches on, daily routines have to evolve to accommodate our ever-changing needs, schedules and lifestyles. What works for us in our 20s might not be the case into our 40s and 50s — and this applies to everything from the types of exercise we do to our fashion style, diet and, of course, our skin care routines. But figuring out what our bodies need can be challenging, especially when it comes to adapting skin care routines to unexpected, shifting needs. With the blessing of age comes a range of new skin issues, whether they result from hormonal shifts, lifestyle changes or something else entirely.

When it comes to skin care, figuring out a new regime can be complicated, fraught and overwhelming. Who better to step in and give us a hand than gorgeous women over 50 with famously great skin? If there’s anyone who knows the secrets of adjusting skin care to support its long-term health and beauty, it’s these perennially fabulous people. Jenna Lyons, JoAni Johnson and Yasmin Furmie have spilled their secrets — and skin care devotees won’t be disappointed. Below, they’ve shared their favorite beauty products and the changes that they have made to adapt to their current needs.

Jenna Lyons

Photo courtesy of Jenna Lyons
Mei Tao
Photo courtesy of Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons landed her first job at J.Crew when she was just 21 years old, and was named creative director in 2008 and president in 2010. Her face and name were synonymous with the brand for decades until her departure in 2017. In the years since, she’s created her own beauty brand, LoveSeen, while working on countless other projects as well. She’s long been steeped in the worlds of beauty and fashion, with her luminous complexion quickly becoming as iconic as her pitch-perfect style.

When it comes to her post-50 skin care routine, she keeps it simple, putting an emphasis on high-quality products with strong, effective ingredients. “I like hardworking eye creams and a lip mask,” she told HuffPost, but noted that the first thing she does is put on her lashes. “I have a genetic disorder called inconsistencia pigmente. It affects the skin, teeth and hair and I don’t have eyelashes. I’m keenly aware of how transformative lashes can be and how they can impact how people see themselves and how others see them; that’s why I created LoveSeen.”

Lyons pointed to dehydration as one of her key skin issues. So when it comes to taking care of her skin, “I’ve really been prioritizing healthy, hydrated skin and how sun protection can play a role within that,” she said. And while she does like to occasionally test new products, she’s devoted to her go-to products. “I have my trusted brands such as Joanna Czech, Acrona, Biologique Recherche, U Beauty and Trinny London. I love my NuFace device, too.”

Check out Lyons’ beauty must-haves.

1
Net-a-Porter
Joanna Czech The C+ Serum
"I had a facial at Joanna Czech that was kind of life-changing, so I use whatever she tells me," Lyons said. "My current favorite is her serum, which I mix with my foundation."

It's a vitamin C serum with anti-inflammatory properties that uses the power of antioxidants to hydrate, brighten and even out skin tone.
$340 at Net-a-Porter
2
Sephora
Coola Full Spectrum 360º Refreshing water cream SPF 50 sunscreen
Lyons' favorite sunscreen is a deliciously hydrating water cream from Coola. Not only does it help protect against the sun's harmful rays, but it can help to diminish the effects of pollution, blue light and more.
$48 at Sephora
3
NuFace
NuFace Trinity device
Like so many of us, Lyons is devoted to her NuFace. It's a microcurrent toning device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to lift, contour and firm facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
$339 at NuFace$339 at Amazon
4
Dermstore
Arcona Brightening Gommage
This exfoliating treatment masks has been one of Lyons' favorite products for a long time. It can be used to help treat dullness, discoloration and more by refining and brightening hyperpigmentation.
$56 at Dermstore
5
Trinny London
Trinny London Plump Up serum
"I like my skin to be plump, so I also use my friend Trinny Woodalls’ Plump Up peptide serum from Trinny London," Lyons said. It uses the power of peptides and hyaluronic acid to leave the skin feeling supple, smooth, healthy and youthful. It's currently out of stock, but you can sign up to receive an email alert when it's back on the shelves.
$90 at Trinny London
6
Sephora
Refreshing Water sunscreen stick SPF 50
According to Lyons, nothing beats this cooling, hydrating sunscreen stick from Coola. It's easy to apply and transport in your purse, and helps to keep your complexion safe from harmful UV rays. Best of all, "it feels like ice on your skin," she revealed.
$30 at Sephora
7
Sephora
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin skin barrier moisturizing cream
We're majorly into the price point of this Lyons-beloved cream from Dr. Jart+. It's perfect for dry skin, using the power of ceramides and panthenol that deeply hydrate, supports elasticity and strengthens the skin's barrier.
$48 at Sephora
8
Dermstore
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Like so many people out there with beautiful skin, Lyons can't live without her Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream. It's a science-forward cream that is rich with luxurious and effective botanicals, antioxidants and fatty acids to drench the skin in moisture and skin-loving ingredients.
$290 at Dermstore
9
Moda Operandi
Wonder Valle Hinoki body oil
Lyons loves the wonder Valley Hinoki body oil. It's enriched with sea buckthorn and vitamin E to leave skin feeling impossibly soft and smooth. It adds radiance without looking greasy and can hydrate while also strengthening skin's natural moisture barrier. It has a romantic fragrance, with notes of rare Siberian fir and Japanese hinoki.
$85 at Moda Operandi
10
Bloomingdale's
Soho Skin 24/7 treatment
"The Soho Skin 24/7 treatment hydrates and energizes my skin like no other," Lyons said of this light gel mask that can help to smooth, brighten and more thanks to exfoliating lactic acid, hyaluronic acid and magnesium. It's a quick way to get more clear, radiant and supple skin.
$110 at Bloomingdale's
11
Sephora
Hourglass Equilibrium resurfacing retinoid treatment
Lyons recommended this retinoid treatment from Hourglass. It's gentle enough to use every day, and a great way to dip your toes into the retinoid waters. It is formulated with a blend of retinoid, niacinamide and hexylresorcinol to can help to reduce the look of lines, wrinkles and dark spots or sun damage.
$110 at Sephora

JoAni Johnson

JoAni Johnson
Mike Pont via Getty Images
JoAni Johnson

Known for her gorgeous style, JoAni Johnson only gets better with time. Over the course of her illustrious career, she has worked a wide range of jobs, from receptionist to accountant at a men’s shirt company to running a showroom. She’s a certified tea blender and jewelry designer who reemerged on the fashion scene as a model in her late 60s.

Like Lyons, she began to ascribe to a “less is more” skin care regime after turning 50: “Using products that include vitamins and antioxidant ingredients, such as vitamin C and vitamin A for collagen and sun damage protection, works for me. I also look for products that are sustainably made with consideration for the environment and are eco-friendly.”

The lockdown years gave her the opportunity to try out and test new products, and she found cleansers, masks, moisturizers and more that work consistently for her skin. She currently prioritizes skin health along with maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion. “I alter products and quantities based on my skin needs,” she said. “For example, a bit more sunscreen in summer to protect from sunburn, skin damage and drying that affects my skin’s suppleness, and more moisturizing in the winter to help avert dryness from artificial indoor heat.”

Johnson believes that what you put in your body is just as important for skin health as what you put on your skin. For her, that means a balanced diet that includes drinking tea and taking vitamin supplements. She also thinks the term “anti-aging” is antiquated. “Aging is a fact of life and we are blessed to be able to do it gracefully. I don’t care for anti-aging and, instead, celebrate my skin. I’ve just reached #Level71 and that’s something to honor.”

Below, Johnson shares her beauty secrets, and they’re perfect for anyone looking to nourish their skin through their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond.

1
S'able Labs
S'able Labs Baobab moisturizer
"Can I do a happy dance about the skincare line I adore — S'able Labs! Daily I use the Qasil Cleanser, Black Seed Toner and Baobab Moisturizer. The trio is amazing for my skin. Nourishing, hydrating and moisturizing to retain a dewy feel and supple glow," Johnson said.
$56 at S'able Labs
2
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder
"With makeup, I use the Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder, which has a natural matte finish, is non-drying, is great for all-day wear and is refillable," Johnson said.
$47 at Sephora
3
S'able Labs
S'able Labs Qasil cleanser
A good clean cleanser is the one thing Johnson can't live without. She noted that "with the work that I do, skin care is important and thorough makeup removal is a must. S’able Labs Qasil cleanser leaves my skin feeling clean without dryness or oily residue. It provides a dewy fresh feel."
$30 at S'able Labs$30 at Sable Labs
4
Sephora
Urban Decay All Nighter long-lasting makeup setting spray
"I also love the Urban Decay All-Nighter makeup setting spray," Johnson said. "It works as a makeup finishing spray, leaving a natural look to the skin that lasts all day. Plus, it's oil-free, paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free."
$45 at Sephora
5
S'able Labs
S'able Labs Black Seed toner
A staple in Johnson's repertoire, this toner is powered by vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid, making it a potent formula that helps brighten and smooth the skin, preparing it for the rest of your skin care products.
$37 at S'able Labs
6
Milk Makeup
Milk Makeup Sunshine skin tint SPF 30 foundation
Johnson uses this Milk Makeup tint, oil and SPF-in-one on a regular basis and loves that it's so versatile: "Finding a product that gives me a bit of color whilst providing skin protection is a plus." She uses the Cinnamon hue, but it's available in 14 different shades.
$42 at Sephora
7
Sephora
Fenty Skin Butta Drop whipped oil body cream
"For my body, I use Fenty Skin Butta Drop — a whipped oil body cream that has shea butter as an ingredient to hydrate, which eliminates ashy winter skin. I also use Fenty for makeup wear, finding these products work amazing for my skin tone and keep me looking radiant," Johnson said.
$23 at Sephora
8
S'able Labs
S'able Labs Qasil exfoliating mask
This exfoliating face mask from S'able Labs is part of Johnson's once-a-week routine. It's made with quasil and turmeric, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Kaolin detoxifies and cleans out pores, while a blend of AHAs and BHAs exfoliate the skin, leaving it smooth, soft and hydrated.
$45 at S'able Labs

Yasmin Furmie

Photo courtesy of Yasmin Furmie
Afrah Mayet
Photo courtesy of Yasmin Furmie

For many of us, serious skin maintenance comes later on in life, but South African style icon Yasmin Fermie has always taken great care of her skin. A social worker-turned-stay-at-home mom who started her own fashion brand when she was 52, Furmie understands the power of a consistent routine and a beautiful aesthetic. She did, however, start to change her beauty regime once she hit her 50s. “I scheduled monthly facials instead of being quite haphazard about them,” she said. “I also added products that were recommended for older skin and its concerns.”

For Furmie, that meant seeking out gentle yet effective exfoliants, using masks on a weekly basis and getting laser treatments for pigmentation issues. And while her skin isn’t generally dry, she definitely prioritizes brightening and hydrating products and treatments. “The upcoming winter season in South Africa brings its own host of issues in relation to dryness and sensitivity,” she told HuffPost.

Furmie’s recommendations are wonderfully varied and include popular brands like Charlotte Tilbury, SkinCeuticals, Dermalogica and more. She loves mixing her routine up, and said that “there’s always one or two things in a cosmetic range that I love, but perhaps not the whole range, so switching it up with different brands often works for me.” Take a peek at Furmie’s faves below and snag a few for yourself while you’re at it.

1
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF serum
According to Furmie, this SkinCeuticals serum is an absolute must for anyone with post-50 skin. It's a highly effective and beautifully formulated antioxidant serum that uses phloretin, vitamin C and ferulic acid to help brighten skin while protecting it from oxidative stress.
$182 at Dermstore
2
Sephora
Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
This Furmie-approved cleanser is as gentle as it gets. It's a foaming cleanser that removes makeup, impurities, dirt, grime and more without aggravating your skin's natural moisture barrier.
$42 at Sephora
3
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless primer SPF 50
This multitasking product from Charlotte Tilbury is great for anyone looking for an ethereal glow plus some extra sun protection. Furmie prefers to use it on days when she's planning to use foundation as her makeup base.
$55 at Sephora
4
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter
This cream has a deliciously whipped texture that leaves a silky soft, velvety finish on the skin. It's formulated as an advanced wrinkle treatment with high doses of powerful ingredients like proxylane, blueberry extract and phytosphingosine. Furmie said she can't live without it.
$168 at Dermstore
5
Sephora
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant exfoliator
Furmie's rotation includes this calming powder cleanser from Dermalogica. It is full of active ingredients including AHAs, BHAs and hyaluronic acid, which can work together to cleanse, exfoliate, soften and soothe skin.
$65 at Sephora
6
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue cream with retinol
As if Charlotte Tilbury's ultra-hydrating and soothing magic cream formula wasn't good enough, they went and added retinol for advanced protection against lines and wrinkles. It leaves the skin looking bright and youthful and is a staple in Furmie's lineup.
$65 at Sephora
7
Amazon
CeraVe foaming facial cleanser
This classic CeraVe cleanser is also in Furmie's lineup. It's gentle enough for even the most irritated and acne-prone skin, with ceramides and niacinamide that calm, hydrate and nurture.
$14.98 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Heliocare SPF 50 Gel
Furmie's go-to sunscreen is the tinted Heliocare gel sunscreen. "It's SPF 50 and takes the place of foundation when I just want light coverage."
$13.36 at Amazon
9
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ brightening treatment
For a less heavy-duty moisturizer, Furmie turns to SkinCeuticals' lightweight, oil-free gel cream. It targets redness, oily skin, sensitivity and dullness, making it perfect for anyone who has breakouts. Azelaic acid, cucumber, thyme and olive leaf extracts make this cream as gentle as it is effective.
$105 at Dermstore
10
Revolve
ReVive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing gel eye mask six pack
Furmie swears by this de-puffing eye mask. It's a cooling hydrogel mask that soothes and hydrates tired, puffy and dehydrated eyes. It can help to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles, reduce puffiness and brighten the entire area. It's the pick-me-up you never knew you needed.
$95 at Revolve
11
Amazon
Shu Uemura Anti/Oxi+ clarifying cleansing oil
Furmie considers this cleansing oil by Shu Uemura to be the best, by far. It is refreshing and invigorating and works wonders when it comes to gently melting makeup, dirt and grime off the skin. It's full of skin-loving ingredients like papaya extract, green tea and moringa. It's a surprisingly restorative oil cleanser.
$97.11 at Amazon
12
Nordstrom
111Skin Y Theorem Bio Cellulose pack of five face masks
Along with Dr. Jart+ sheet masks, Furmie turns to these to hydrate, soothe and brighten her skin. These 111Skin masks can help to strengthen and protect the skin's natural moisture barrier while nourishing dry, stressed-out skin.
$135 at Nordstrom
