Infowars Correspondent Charged With Robbery Has Fans Convinced Of Deep State Conspiracy

An Infowars correspondent who was arrested for the alleged robbery of her own mother has more than $170,000 waiting for her from supporters who believe her arrest to be a conspiracy.
Millie Weaver, 29, was arrested Friday at her Ohio home on multiple charges related to the alleged robbery and abuse of her mother, Felecia McCarron. According to an indictment filed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by Right Wing Watch, Weaver was charged with three felony charges of robbery, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice. She was also arrested for a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
“Guys, I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now,” Weaver said on a livestream the moment of her arrest. “I’m being arrested, and I have no idea why.”
Now, supporters of Weaver have raised more than $170,000 for the accused criminal on a GoFundMe set up by Ezra Levant, the head of conservative Canadian outlet Rebel News.
“All proceeds will be transferred to Millie or her designate as soon as she’s out of custody,” the page reads.
Those who have donated claim Weaver’s arrest was unlawful, and instead a deep state conspiracy meant to silence her supposed activism. Her charging documents say otherwise.
Police said the charges stemmed from an April 25 incident with Weaver and her mother, McCarron. Police said Weaver, her husband Gavin Wince, and her brother Charles Weaver allegedly “wrestled Felicia to the ground” in an attempt to stop her recording an argument among the four on her phone.
“Chuck grabbed Felicia’s arm as Gavin grabbed the other,” the report said. “Millie joined in and they all threw Felicia to the ground and held her down.”
The trio then took McCarron’s phone, leading to the robbery charge. Charles Weaver and Wince face the same charges as Millie Weaver. The three suspects allegedly attempted to lie to police about the confrontation.
More from The Daily Beast:
The trio’s alleged attempts to lie to officers were so obvious to authorities that they were described as absurd. At one point, Weaver’s brother Chuck told an officer that he had run behind the house to check out a flooding issue, not to hide the phone. When the officer pointed out that there were no footprints in the mud to show that Weaver had gone behind the house, Chuck countered that he had “jogged” — which supposedly wouldn’t have left footprints.
“I commented on the absurdity of their explanation,” one deputy’s account of the interview reads.
Millie Weaver, who joined Alex Jones’ conspiracy network Infowars in 2012, helped produce a factually baseless video that alleged a deep state government conspiracy to carry out a coup against President Donald Trump. Her supporters, including Jones himself, have falsely claimed the arrest was tied to the video and that Millie Weaver was actually arrested for stealing important government documents.
Millie Weaver and her cohorts were arraigned Monday morning.