Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Pleads Guilty To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Charge

A host of the conspiracy network Infowars pleaded guilty Friday to one misdemeanor charge related to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
Owen Shroyer changed his plea to guilty in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Friday morning for a charge of entering and remaining on restricted grounds. Prosecutors agreed to drop three other misdemeanor charges against him in exchange for the plea, according to court records.
“Your client agrees and acknowledges that the charges to be dismissed at the time of sentencing were based in fact,” the plea agreement address to Shroyer’s attorney, Norm Pattis, reads.
His change-of-plea decision was first reported Tuesday. As part of his plea, Shroyer has also agreed to cooperate with authorities on an “additional investigation.”
The plea agreement reads: “Your client agrees to allow law enforcement agents to review any social media accounts operated by your client for statements and postings in and around January 6, 2021, prior to sentencing.”
Shroyer, a longtime host at Infowars and sidekick to the platform’s owner, Alex Jones, was charged in August 2021 for his involvement in the Capitol riot. Shroyer was seen on video that was later posted to Infowars showing him in restricted areas of the Capitol grounds, according to charging documents.
Shroyer also called into an Infowars live broadcast while on the Capitol grounds and said “probably about 100,000 people” had surrounded the Capitol.
“We literally own these streets right now,” Shroyer said on the broadcast.
After being charged, Shroyer took to Infowars to claim he was innocent.
“There’s a lot of questions — some I have answers to, some I don’t,” Shroyer told viewers at the time. “I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am.”
Shroyer faces up to 6 months in prison and a fine of up to $9,500, according to court records. His sentencing date has been set to Sep. 12.
Shroyer’s attorney, Pattis, did not return a request for comment.