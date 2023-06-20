Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Set To Plead Guilty In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Case

A host of the conspiracy network Infowars is expected to plead guilty to at least one charge related to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Owen Shroyer is expected to plead guilty Friday in Washington, D.C., according to a Tuesday order scheduling the change-of-plea hearing.

Shroyer, a longtime host of Infowars and right-hand man to the outlet’s owner, Alex Jones, was charged with four misdemeanor counts in August 2021 for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6. The latest order doesn’t indicate which charges ― including a charge of disorderly conduct ― Shroyer plans to plead guilty to.

Shroyer was captured on video that was later posted to Infowars showing him in restricted areas of the Capitol grounds, according to charging documents. Shroyer also called into an Infowars live broadcast while on the Capitol grounds and said “probably about 100,000 people” had surrounded the Capitol.

“We literally own these streets right now,” Shroyer said on the broadcast.

Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on "The Alex Jones Show," testifies in court Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Travis County Courthouse in Texas. via Associated Press

After Shroyer was eventually charged, he took to Infowars to declare his innocence.

“There’s a lot of questions — some I have answers to, some I don’t,” Shroyer told viewers at the time. “I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am.”

Shroyer has played an integral role in Infowars over the years, including his participation in Jones’ sick lie that the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut never happened. Jones has been ordered to pay more than $1 billion for those lies.

Along with Shroyer, Infowars video editor Sam Montoya was also charged with and later pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol.

A February bankruptcy filing for Jones revealed he was holding guns for Shroyer and Montoya while they faced the charges.

“Both their lawyers respectively asked us if they could store those guns here while the cases were going on,” Jones told HuffPost at the time. “Due to the request of their lawyers we have ... stored the guns here.”

Shroyer is being represented by Norm Pattis, a Connecticut lawyer who has previously represented Jones and members of Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist gang. Last year, Pattis was captured on video saying the N-word during a comedy routine.

