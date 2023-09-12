Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Gets 60 Days In Prison Over Jan. 6 Case

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Owen Shroyer, a longtime host on the conspiracy platform Infowars, was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Shroyer in a Washington, D.C., courtroom on Tuesday. Shroyer had been charged with several misdemeanors for his role in the attack, which led to the deaths of multiple people and left hundreds of police officers injured.

In June, Shroyer pleaded guilty to a charge of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, as HuffPost was the first to report. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped three other misdemeanor charges against him.

Although Shroyer never entered the Capitol, he’d previously signed a deferred prosecution agreement after interrupting a congressional hearing in 2019, NBC News reported. As part of that agreement, Shroyer was told not to use “loud, threatening, or abusive language, or to engage in any disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place upon the United States Capitol Grounds.”

The day of the attack, Shroyer was seen in a video, later posted to Infowars, that showed him in restricted areas of the Capitol grounds, according to charging documents. He also bragged that “probably about 100,000 people” had surrounded the Capitol.

“We literally own these streets right now,” Shroyer said on the broadcast.

Kelly sentenced several Proud Boys last week for their roles in the attack. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a former leader of the violent street gang, was sentenced to 22 years, the highest sentencing yet for a Capitol attacker.

During his sentencing, Shroyer told the court he bore no responsibility for the violence the day of the attempted insurrection.