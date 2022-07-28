Infowars Sidekick Owen Shroyer Testifies In Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Defamation Trial

“Jones told his audience that [Barack] Obama staged Sandy Hook ― and not that Obama ordered the murder of those children but that there were never even children at all,” Bankston said. “Jones said the school was fake, the parents liars, paid actors. The funerals fake, their tears fake.”

Jones already lost his case in September after Gamble rendered a default judgment against Jones for failing to provide court-ordered documents related to the case.

Bankston asked a jury Tuesday to award Heslin and Lewis $150 million in damages.

Jones was repeatedly in and out of the courtroom Thursday, flanked by four private bodyguards.

Jones previously told the court he would be unable to attend the trial because of a medical condition, yet Farrar noted he’s been on the air constantly throughout the week, complaining about the trial and urging viewers to buy more supplements. Jones smoked cigarettes outside of the courthouse during the breaks.

Gamble also warned both Jones and Shroyer on Thursday that they are not to discuss the case outside of the courtroom after they went on Infowars to talk about the trial.

Attorney Andino Reynal, who is representing Jones, was seen giving a middle finger to Bankston at the end of court Wednesday. He apologized to the court on Thursday but was reprimanded again later that day for claiming he didn’t know his clients couldn’t discuss the case outside the court.

“Because you’re just a brand new lawyer, right?” Gamble shot back. “Enough with the ‘Aw shucks, I don’t know the rules of the court.’”