All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (July 21-27)

The Weinstein Company/"Inglourious Basterds" "Inglourious Basterds."

Netflix doesn’t have a great week for new Original movies, but it does add one of the best movies of the century. So perhaps that will interest you.

“Inglourious Basterds,” Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 self-proclaimed “masterpiece,” joined the service on July 22. Given that his new movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” just debuted in theaters, perhaps now is a good time to return to his previous collaboration with “Hollywood” star Brad Pitt.

Besides “Basterds,” Netflix adds a few foreign films throughout the week. All of those movies have just a sparse collection of critical reviews, so you’ll have to judge for yourself whether they seem worthy of your time.

You can check out a full list of movies joining Netflix this week at the bottom of this article.

A Few Notables

Sum Up: The story takes place throughout Europe during World War II. The Nazis hunt the hiding Jewish population, while various teams of Allies make plans to thwart Adolf Hitler. Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed, while Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger, Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz starred. This earned eight Academy Award nominations and Waltz won for Best Supporting Actor.

Read On: Listen to a recent episode of the podcast “The Rewatchables,” which focused on “Inglourious Basterds” with hosts having a fun conversation about various facets of the movie.

Trailer:

“Boi” (Netflix Film) ― July 26

Netflix/"Boi" "Boi"

Sum Up: A Spanish writer in his late 20s decides to become a chauffeur. Picking up a couple shady businessmen at a Barcelona airport leads to a wild ... ride.

Read On: This movie hasn’t earned many reviews, but Cineuropa liked the “phantasmagorical moments” of the story.

Trailer:

Netflix/"Girls With Balls" "Girls With Balls"

Sum Up: In this horror comedy, a female volleyball team gets lost in the remote French woods. When the team stumbles upon a violent gang of hunters, the women must work together to survive.

Read On: The Hollywood Reporter used a French term to describe this movie: n’importe quoi. Apparently, that’s the French term for intentional comedic “nonsense.”

Trailer: