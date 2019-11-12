Innovative Gifts for the Entertainment Buffs in Your Life

They introduced you to Laserdisc. Then, it was Blu-Ray. Today, it’s 4K. Now, it’s time to show the entertainment buff in your life that you know a little something, too.

Finding the perfect gift for the person in your life who cares about the “theater experience” at home is easier said than done. Chances are they are already have the latest TV — and can you really gift a DVD or Blu-Ray anymore?

We’ve partnered with Amazon Echo to curate the innovative gifts listed below, each sure to be the perfect upgrade for the entertainment buff in your life. Each product is smart, practical and makes a great experience even better. Next time, your friend might even ask you for recommendations.

___

From Amazon Echo:

So many gifts, so little time. This year, let Amazon Echo help you find the best gifts for everyone on your list. Every item in these gift guides is rated 4 stars or above, which means there’s something for everybody to love. (Even better? Select items are Alexa enabled.) With Amazon, you can learn how to make your holidays even better this year, just by asking Alexa.