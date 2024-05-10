We love our cats dearly, but the noxious odor from their soiled litter is not for the faint of heart — plus is notoriously difficult to mitigate. The Litter Genie, made by the creators of the famous Diaper Genie, is about as affordable and effective of a solution you're apt to find (and only topped in convenience by a self-scooping litter box
).
This lets cat owners scoop litter clumps directly into its sealed, odor-containing bin with a pull of its handle. Then, it seals away all the waste, germs and odor once you release its handle. Its seven-liter container is designed to hold up to two weeks of soiled litter for a single cat, helping eliminate those endless trips to the outside garbage bin.
Amazon reviewers can’t stop gushing
about how much easier this has made their lives, calling it a "godsend for any cat owner
" and the "best $20 bucks I ever spent for my cats
." You can use it for other pets, too, like dogs and rabbits.Promising review:
"I ended up buying two of these, one for each litter box. Makes keeping litter boxes clean and easy
. No more lugging trash bags around trying to clean litter boxes and spilling litter everywhere or worrying about the bag breaking. The litter once stored inside can't be smelled
, I even use it for my chihuahuas poop
if he poops inside - can't smell a thing. The bag system is very strong, never spilled, and contains the smell and litter awesomely
. I can easily scoop or the litter every day and my kitty is very happy about that (I have some disabilities which make it difficult to do chores, so this lets me break it down into easy steps and keeps my house smelling fresh). It's a MUST. I also bought one for a friend with back problems - making his life easier as well
. When it's full, the weight isn't too bad and you just tie a knot and put in the trash. So wonderful!
" — Kitty Biscuits