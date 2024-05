An AirTag (hear me out)

While this cult-favorite Apple product was not originally designed for pets, I've never felt more at ease than after affixing one to my cat's collar. I'm haunted by the prospect of her getting lost, and not illogically so: After all, accidents and crises happen to us all, and in my opinion, the best thing to do is be prepared.The ability to track my cat's location via her AirTag feels like a game changer. While she does have a microchip, having that microchip read depends on the goodwill of a stranger to pick her up and transport her to a vet's office for it to be read (that's if the microchip is even readable; in a turn of events that feels rather dystopian, apparently pet microchips can actually "migrate" within pets' bodies, landing in places where they no longer be detected by microchip scanners). This way, should anything ever happen, I can track my pet down myself using the Apple FindMy app. Plus, it gives me a little extra piece of mind for whenever I'm away from home for longer than usual. For me, this purchase has been worth every last penny.You can also check out pet collars for AirTags on Amazon here (and read more about why I swear by an AirTag for my pet here )."Apple air tags are great! I purchased a four pack one for each of our dogs. Every now and again, someone doesn’t close the door at our house and inevitably the dogs are roaming.. You could use these on anything that you want to keep tabs on if you’re a person who constantly loses their keys, it would be perfect as well. The cost of four I felt to be super reasonable." — sk8 mom "I bought the pet collars to go with these,downloaded the app andwho sneaked out the door. Also. One in my purse I’m always putting in weird places. Really go anywhere they fit." — Ms.penny