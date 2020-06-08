Issa Rae Is Just As Puzzled As We Are That Trump Liked A Tweet About 'Insecure'

The only liked tweet on Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Monday morning was a post about the HBO show “Insecure.”
People were extremely confused about it ― especially show creator and star Issa Rae.
In the wee hours of Sunday night, Twitter users began noticing that the sole tweet liked by Trump’s account belonged to user @shiningheaux, who tweeted about the ending of Sunday’s episode earlier in the night.
The episode delves into the rocky territory of friend breakups and left many fans feeling all the feelings about Rae’s character, Issa, and Yvonne Orji’s character, Molly.
“This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end ... Damn Molly,” reads the tweet.
The tweet appeared in Trump’s likes some time after midnight and was still there on Monday morning.
While some of Trump’s social media presence is run by other people, his tweets have often reflected his personal thoughts; it’s possible he liked that tweet himself. It’s also possible that someone else in the White House who has access to his account liked it accidentally.
The White House did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the matter.
Many on Twitter were confused by the situation. On Monday, the user who wrote the “Insecure” tweet responded:
In response to an incredulous tweet declaring, “holy shit. Donald Trump watches Insecure?!?!?!”, Rae simply responded, “what the fuck is this.”
Here’s what some others were thinking: