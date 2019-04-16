Twitter Users React To News That 'Insecure' Won't Return Until 2020

HBO recently confirmed that the fourth season of “Insecure” will return in 2020, according to Deadline, and fans of the show have some opinions about the news.

Since the Season 3 finale aired in September, viewers have expressed their excitement over reconnecting with some of their favorite characters, including Lawrence (Jay Ellis), Molly (Yvonne Orji), Daniel (Y’lan Noel), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) and Issa, played by series creator Issa Rae.

But as Vulture noted in an article published Monday, fans will seemingly have to keep the excitement going a bit longer. HBO’s programming president, Casey Bloys, suggested to the publication that the new season’s release date had to do in part with Rae’s other commitments.

HBO didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.

“Well, Issa became a big movie star!” Bloys told Vulture. “We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things.”

He added that the show is slated to return in the spring ahead of the Emmys that year and that he believes it “should get the Emmy love that it has deserved.”

Nonetheless, fans of Rae and the series who are on Twitter aren’t feeling too secure about having to wait until 2020 for the next season:

ok gorls it looks like Insecure isnt coming back until 2020...I'm not okay pic.twitter.com/o4h5YFf1b1 — Kee 💋 (@kiaraaaac_) April 15, 2019

Tf you mean #Insecure not coming back till 2020, I object pic.twitter.com/OQfOA5OXgk — Carly X (@carlyxiam) April 15, 2019

Insecure really isn’t coming back till 2020? pic.twitter.com/nw4JirQ9Ic — grace. (@allibamaforlife) April 16, 2019

No insecure till 2020??? pic.twitter.com/xQa1c6u6Ro — Tuhfah تحفة (@beautibyapple) April 16, 2019

So insecure not coming back on until 2020 pic.twitter.com/xklXVwigN6 — Courtney Santana (@ayocourt__) April 16, 2019