HBO Drops Tear-Jerking Trailer For 'Insecure' Documentary About The Series Ending

Fans struggling with the reality that HBO’s “Insecure” is coming to an end will soon have a documentary to help them reflect on the show’s cultural impact.

The cable TV company released the trailer for an upcoming documentary about the Emmy-winning series, titled “Insecure: The End,” on Monday. The special is set to stream on Dec. 26 on HBO Max.

“Insecure,” which premiered in 2016, is currently wrapping up its fifth and final season. The show has been widely celebrated over the years for centering Black people and other people of color in its storytelling.

In the beginning of the trailer for “Insecure: The End,” series creator Issa Rae tearfully addressed cast and crew members, saying, “I am just incredibly humbled, blessed.”

“You aspire and you dream; I never imagined that I would get to work with so many amazing, talented people,” she said. “You guys have elevated me.”

Natasha Rothwell, a consulting producer and writer on the show — who also stars as Kelli — discussed some of the adversities people of color in the TV industry face.

“For people of color in this industry, the fear of failure is so real because we don’t get that many opportunities,” she said in the clip.

Kendrick Sampson, who plays Nathan in the series, said that “Insecure” is part of the “revolution.”

“The way you showcase our beautiful Black full humanity is part of the revolution,” he said. (Watch the trailer below.)

Rae recently discussed her hopes about the show’s lasting impact for other Black creatives during an interview with HuffPost published last week. She serves as an executive producer and writer on the show and also stars in it as Issa Dee.

“For me, coming from the internet and having to really prove myself in a different medium, I had to prove that our stories were worth telling,” she said. “I wanted other creatives that I respected to not have to go through that same process and to be able to have this opportunity where the door is open.”