'Insecure' Fans Say Goodbye To Series After Finale Airs: 'End Of An Era'

“Insecure” fans said their goodbyes to the beloved HBO series after the show’s finale aired on Sunday.

The series officially wrapped its fifth and final season with an episode titled “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!” The show, which has garnered a dedicated and loyal fanbase since its premiere in 2016, has been widely celebrated over the years for its cultural impact, centering Black people and other people of color in its storytelling.

Many fans of the Emmy-winning series described it ending as the “end of an era” on Twitter.

“‘Insecure’ truly was one for the culture,” sports anchor Kayla Grey tweeted.

End of an era. Insecure truly was one for the culture. Every Sunday I felt seen. Thank you @IssaRae — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) December 27, 2021

Series creator Issa Rae, who also stars in the show as Issa Dee, commemorated the end of the series in a Twitter post.

“I love y’all,” she wrote. “Thank you for 5 seasons.”

HBO also released an hourlong documentary on HBO Max Sunday about the series coming to an end.

In the beginning of the documentary, Rae stands before cast and crew members as she recognizes Prentice Penny, the show’s executive producer and showrunner, for being a mentor who is “so selfless.”

“I’m coming out of this a different person, a better person, and I hope you guys are too,” Rae says.

Penny, who directed the final episode, revealed on Twitter that the people working on the show had “agonized” about the finale, writing three versions before choosing the final one that aired.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t stressed how the finale was received,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. “I did NOT want to direct it. I was scared of the heat it would get if it didn’t measure up. Which is the exact reason why I know I needed to. So glad y’all received it in the spirit it was made.”

Many Twitter users celebrated the series and its finale after the final episode aired Sunday:

Letting my Dunes pic fly one last time. Salute to #InsecureHBO . The end of an amazing tv era!! #InsecureSeriesFinale #Insecure pic.twitter.com/sbOIvBJxFz — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) December 27, 2021

It’s the end of an era!!! Insecure gonna be something our kids watch and don’t understand how much it meant to us 😭 https://t.co/PXLWMnyy9g — free the man dem🇰🇪 (@evelynvwoodsen) December 27, 2021

And there we have it. An end of an era. Well done @insecurehbo! Truly have been an anchor for so many over the years! #InsecureSeriesFinale #InsecureHBO — Kelvin Rutledge, Ph.D. (@MrAbsoluteZero) December 27, 2021

Important lessons from #Insecure



1. Friendships take work & go through seasons

2. Get out your own way

3. Healing yourself allows you to have fulfilling relationships with EVERYONE in your life

4. Redirection delays things we want until we’re ready to receive it#InsecureFinale — DSRD Consulting (@DrSamR_) December 27, 2021