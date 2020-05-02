'Insecure' Fans Rejoice, The HBO Series Is Renewed For Season 5

The popular HBO series “Insecure” will return for a fifth season, the cable network announced on Friday.

The series’ fourth season debuted on April 12.

Fans who have been following the lives of their favorite characters including Issa, played by series creator Issa Rae, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), Molly (Yvonne Orji), Tiffany (Amanda Seales) and Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) can now rest assured that more laughs and drama are on the way.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, [producer Prentice Penny], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said, ﻿according to Variety. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Rae celebrated the renewal news on Twitter Friday, writing that she was “grateful.”

Grateful to officially come back for Season 5! #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/Kf8hozqm2X — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) May 1, 2020

Last month, the “Insecure” team celebrated the premiere of the highly anticipated fourth season with a virtual block party.

The party, which had been an in-person event for previous seasons, was moved online in April due to social distancing guidelines implemented in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Other members of the “Insecure” cast and crew joined Rae in celebrating the renewal news on Twitter:

We OUT’CHYEA!! Insecure Renewed for Season 5 on HBO https://t.co/n2Ad8VQckA — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) May 1, 2020

So pumped to be doing another season of @insecurehbo with everyone including @IssaRae — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) May 1, 2020