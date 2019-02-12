Twitter Users Chastise 'Inside Edition' For Segment On People Who Don't Pay For Subway Rides

Gary Hershorn via Getty Images "Inside Edition" ran a segment over the weekend in which a reporter asked people why they'd jumped over turnstiles to ride the New York City subway instead of swiping their MetroCard.

New York City faces a bevy of social problems: the housing crisis. Accessibility. Racism.

In a weekend segment, “Inside Edition” chose to highlight one issue that doesn’t typically make it onto residents’ lists of top complaints: so-called “fare beaters.” The term refers to people, often poor people or teens, who jump over subway turnstiles instead of paying $2.75 for a ride.

The segment featured reporter Lisa Guerrero interviewing ― or harassing, depending on your outlook ― various New Yorkers who apparently did not swipe their MetroCards.

Many Twitter users were less than impressed with her work. Some pointed to an August 2017 report indicating the MTA, which oversees the city’s subway system, had sat on a whopping $80 million from unused MetroCards. Others simply asked why the long-running CBS program thought it was necessary to vilify people who could not pay the fare ― instead of turning a critical eye on systemic problems that spur inequity.

“Do Wall Street now,” said one person.

What's the opposite of a Pulitzer https://t.co/Qs0kDpq25I — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 12, 2019

Skipping out on subway fare is categorized as a misdemeanor in New York, punishable by up to one year in jail. But the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced in June 2017 that it would no longer criminally prosecute such cases except in rare circumstances. That announcement came as the long-held law enforcement strategy known as “broken windows” policing faced heavy criticism in the city. (“Broken windows” refers to a policy of focusing on low-level crimes in order to prevent more serious ones, but there’s little evidence it works.)

“Inside Edition” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guerrero, however, defended her segment in a tweet.

“[W]hy should honest, WORKING CLASS New Yorkers pay to use the system while others cheat?” she wrote when asked why she was harassing subway riders.

NYC loses MILLIONS OF DOLLARS every year because of Fare Beaters. That money goes to pay the salaries of WORKING CLASS New Yorkers that are employed by the transit system. And why should honest, WORKING CLASS New Yorkers pay to use the system while others cheat? #PeaceOut https://t.co/GsoBeLzbmw — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) February 12, 2019

Many on Twitter disagreed with Guerrero’s outlook:

Okay next time what about "Not taxing millionaires and billionaires who buy secondary houses in New York and then don't live in them for most of the year is costing New York millions - so @InsideEdition decided to confront them." https://t.co/jesCe0mkpp — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) February 12, 2019

This is appalling shame on you @InsideEdition!!! Don’t you have better ways to spend your time than literally harassing New Yorkers! GO AWAY! https://t.co/SCuYm5sNJ2 — MB (@madback) February 12, 2019

Inside Edition should be ashamed of themselves. Yuck. https://t.co/DCadj9VHus — Opeyemi (@RuthDuhh) February 12, 2019

Yes, fare beating is costing New York millions but not in the way @InsideEdition is portraying it.



It costs NYC $1,750 to arrest someone. In 2016, NYC spent $50M arresting poor NYrs. It would have been $10M CHEAPER to give those people free metrocards. #SwipeItForward https://t.co/CdFdSMSGfq — Kei F. Williams (@blackboikei) February 12, 2019

Congrats -You've publicly shamed people over $2.75! While you're here, I want to remind everyone that if you have an unlimited metrocard you should swipe people into the train station on your way out. It's legal and costs nothing to you. https://t.co/rRAjks0lAw — Imani (@MoiseNoise) February 12, 2019