Air fryers are truly the unsung heroes of convenience in the kitchen, and when you have a large family or are cooking for multiple people, the larger, the better. Insignia’s massive 10-quart air fryer comes with all the bells and whistles you need to cook an entire meal, including a rotisserie spit, rotisserie removal tool, two removable trays and a drip pan for easier cleanup. And today only at Best Buy, you can purchase it for $70 off.
Since the holidays are coming up, cooking is likely at the forefront of your mind. and what better way to feast than with a juice rotisserie chicken you made in an air fryer? In addition to its 1,000-plus five-star reviews, the versatility of Insignia’s air fryer are impressive. There are 10 smart functions that’ll be great for a variety of foods other than rotisserie, like toast, French fries, pizza, cake, fish and steak.
Get the Insignia 10 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven from Best Buy for $59.99 (originally $129.99), today only.
