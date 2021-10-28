Air fryers are truly the unsung heroes of convenience in the kitchen, and when you have a large family or are cooking for multiple people, the larger, the better. Insignia’s massive 10-quart air fryer comes with all the bells and whistles you need to cook an entire meal, including a rotisserie spit, rotisserie removal tool, two removable trays and a drip pan for easier cleanup. And today only at Best Buy, you can purchase it for $70 off.