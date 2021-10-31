Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters in Olympia, Wash., on Oct. 14, 2021 about COVID-19 vaccinations. On Friday he said he will allow the latest version of his state's eviction moratorium to expire. Rachel La Corte via AP

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After more than 18 months of pandemic-driven eviction limits, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he will allow the latest version of Washington’s eviction moratorium to expire on Sunday.

That move will open the door for an influx of new eviction cases and test key tenant protections for the first time since the pandemic upended the legal process last year.

Advertisement

“We have to have some end to the moratorium. You can’t have an economy ultimately where just nobody pays rent,” Inslee said at a press conference this week, the Seattle Times reported.

Soon after the coronavirus hit, Inslee used his emergency powers to halt most evictions. This fall, Inslee loosened the rules. He replaced the moratorium with a “bridge” proclamation that still stopped some evictions for nonpayment of rent in certain parts of the state but allowed evictions for other reasons.

The expiration of that policy on Sunday will mean landlords can seek more evictions of tenants who fell behind on rent during the pandemic, provided owners go through newly required steps such as offering the tenant a payment plan.