I haven’t seen the details of that, so I will hold my powder a little bit. But I do believe that we need to have particularly more rapid siting of clean-energy infrastructure. It is necessary. We don’t have the luxury of time that we had in the past. There are problems for siting things like wind turbines and battery storage, where we can, I believe, have expedited decision making by our local authorities.

This is very important because the federal act is only as good as the implementation, which is to a significant degree at the local level. You can have all the Senate support in the world, but if you can’t find a way to spend a dollar, you haven’t done much good. So I do believe there are quite a number of things you can do to have more rapid, local decision-making.

Now, that shouldn’t be confused with the fact that I do have concerns. The first rule of thermodynamics is when you’re in a hole, stop digging. If there’s some side deal that allows massive fossil fuel infrastructure to be developed, that’s problematic. We just can’t build 50-year investments that lock us into increased fossil fuel usage at this point. I would be concerned if that becomes part of some deal, but I’m not privy to the backroom conversations of the Senate cloak room right now.