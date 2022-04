A time-less alarm clock that won't stress you out

Though you may be dying to know what time it is, both Singh and Breus urge you not to look at a clock when you're struggling to stay asleep.



"Keep your eyes off your alarm clock in the middle of the night," Breus said. "Panicking about the sleep you’re missing is not going to help you sleep. Focus on relaxation."



Of course, if you know you need to get up at a certain time, the fear of sleeping in may keep you awake. This sunrise smart alarm clock has a dimmable clock feature, meaning you can turn off the time display as you sleep. You can set it to light up or make noise when it's time to get up. It's a phone charger, speaker, alarm clock and sunrise lamp in one, and it connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can set it all up with your phone, then leave your phone in the kitchen, far away from your bed.