NOW PLAYING

Inspiring Activism

Ahead of Martin Luther King Day, BUILD is having a conversation about "Inspiring Activism." Verizon, marking its 20th anniversary, is increasingly committed to social responsibility. For this broadcast, we sit down with an incredible panel of women on the front lines of making positive change in the world: Karine Jean-Pierre, Christy Pambianchi, Cindy Trinh & Anastasia Kuznetsova. Let’s all help move the world #ForwardTogether.