13 Creativity-Inducing Items If You're Stuck In A Rut

Papier

Papier Wonder daily planner

“I’m the type of person who errs on the side of meticulous organization, and unless this is squared away, I am simply incapable of getting the creative ball rolling. Having a detailed planner like this one from Papier that I buy myself every year has been such a great way to not only map out my days and weeks, but to jot down creative ideas and concepts alongside my tasks. It has truly induced my productivity and it doesn’t hurt that it also looks gorgeous on my desk. The interior features daily planning pages with ample room for notes, weekly overviews and a mind map section that’s great for just putting ideas on paper without crowding other spaces in the planner.” — Tessa Flores, shopping writer at Huffpost