13 Creativity-Inducing Items If You're Stuck In A Rut

WalkingPad folding treadmill

"I hate to be That Girl, but I am here to tell you that my walking pad is my secret to a more productive day. Nothing puts my brain in a state of flow like moving ( research backs this up, too !). You don't even need to go at a quick pace; I typically put it on 2 or 3 mph and find it's sufficient enough without sacrificing my ability to type. If I need to go into problem-solving mode or need to brainstorm, you'll likely find me walking while doing it. If you've been looking for a reason to justify investing in a desk treadmill, take this as your sign." — Lindsay Holmes, senior editor at HuffPost