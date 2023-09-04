13 Creativity-Inducing Items If You're Stuck In A Rut

Why is it that inspiration always seems to leave us when we need it most? I find that I get writer’s block the moment I begin to feel a sense of urgency and the only solution is to lie down for an hour and simmer in a state of dread.
Deadlines, time crunches and other daily stressors can zap us of our creative juices, leaving us scrambling to conjure up a whiff of cleverness. Whether you work in a creative field or like to employ creative problem-solving in your daily life, there are ways to induce creativity when you find yourself in a rut.
All of us have moments when we need a little help restarting our engines, and luckily there are books, activities and organizational items that can help to fan the flames of creativity when we need it most. Below, I’ve rounded up items that my colleagues at HuffPost and I turn to when we need to kick-start a creative thinking session. Pick a few up for yourself and be ready next time you hit a wall.
HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.