15 Great Instagram Accounts To Follow After A Breakup

@tinamariaelena (286k followers)

Instagram

OK, stick with us on this one: Sex may be the last thing on your mind (or the first! Different strokes for different folks) but don't forget: You lost your partner, not your ability to enjoy sex. To remind yourself of that, follow Danish illustrator Tina Maria Elena Bak's Instagram account . Bak's lush, provocative watercolors depicting couples getting busy and solo sex are bound to make you feel some kind of way. (If this were a text, we'd add a smirky emoji here.) Follow @tinamariaelena