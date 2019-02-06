Victor Boyko via Getty Images

Fashion Month is officially upon us.

The festivities kicked off on Monday in New York City, opening a week when designers like Tom Ford, Christian Siriano, Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs will debut their fall 2019 shows. After the Big Apple, the industry’s top insiders, editors, models and cool folk will make their way to London, Milan and Paris to catch all the action (or perhaps just get photographed in their designer duds).

If you aren’t part of fashion’s chosen few, don’t fret: Thanks to social media, it’s easy to stay in the know without even leaving the house. (And, trust us, we speak from experience when we say attending fashion shows isn’t as glamorous as one might think.)

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Instagram accounts to follow during Fashion Month. From makeup artists to editors, bloggers and nail artists, there’s an account for every interest:

Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan is one of the most prominent voices in fashion journalism. We can always count on the Pulitzer Prize winner to provide honest, thoughtful and critical reviews of the major shows. She also tends to share plenty of photos and videos from the runways, giving her followers an insider view of all the action.

Joanna Hillman’s Instagram account is basically a fashion lover’s dream. Judging by her photos, the Harper’s Bazaar fashion director gets to go to all the biggest fashion shows, the coolest parties and has a ridiculously enviable designer wardrobe.

Pat McGrath’s Instagram account gives us endless beauty inspiration on a daily basis. During fashion month, there’s even more to love, as the iconic makeup artist shares tons of dreamy close-ups of the stunning beauty looks she creates for shows like Valentino, Givenchy and Versace.

Phil Oh is the street style photographer behind @mrstreetpeeper. He’s a pro at capturing the commotion outside the shows during Fashion Month, and he’s scored snaps of everyone from rapper Offset to Vivienne Westwood.

Instagram’s Eva Chen is a Fashion Month staple. On her account, you’ll find comprehensive stories, plenty of outfit-of-the-day posts, street style photos (for fashion inspiration), clips from the runway and, of course, her signature #evachenpose. On top of all that, Chen has been known to bring her daughter, Ren, to Fashion Week events, resulting in some adorable mother-daughter moments.

Saori Masuda’s Instagram account during Fashion Month is a treasure trove of up-close-and-personal moments from the runway. The Vogue Japan fashion director posts plenty of video clips that make you feel like you’re actually in the front row, even if you’re just watching through your phone.

Kelly Augustine is a fashion, lifestyle and beauty blogger whose aim is to “push the needle forward in terms of representation.” Her Instagram account provides endless style inspiration and plenty of personality. But what we love most about it is the fact that Augustine uses the platform to bring attention to the issue of inclusivity in the fashion industry, and there’s no better time to talk about that than Fashion Month.

If you’re into behind-the-scenes beauty from the shows, we recommend giving Ashleigh Ciucci (@beauteousmax) a follow. The pro makeup artist, who’s worked backstage at Jonathan Simkhai and Ralph Lauren, shares a ton of beauty details straight from the shows.

For those who like seeing the humor in fashion ― no, it doesn’t always have to be so serious ― we’d suggest following @siduations. The account, run by Sidney Prawatyotin, turns runway moments into witty fashion memes that are sure to delight all the fashion folk who also stay up to date on popular culture and politics.

Rita Remark is the global lead educator for Essie nail polish. She’s created the nail art looks for plenty of shows, including Monse (seen here), Brandon Maxwell and Alice & Olivia. If you’re obsessed with your nails, give Remark a follow.

Pop star and style blogger Margie Plus definitely brings color with her wherever she goes, including Fashion Week. Last season in New York, she was everywhere: front row at VFiles and The Blonds, hosting a talk with Galore and Tumblr, and hanging out with Playboy Bunnies at the Jeremy Scott after-party. We hope to see her this season, too.

Gilda Ambrosio is one of fashion’s ultimate cool girls. During Fashion Month, the fashion designer ― she co-founded Attico with Giorgia Tordini ― will definitely be making her rounds. And thanks to her extremely drool-worthy designer wardrobe, she’s sure to be snapped by plenty of street style photographers.

13. @csmartfx