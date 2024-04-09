This Dual Air Fryer Lets You Cook 2 Foods At Once, And It's On Major Sale

“This air fryer is a game-changer for anyone looking to enjoy delicious, healthier meals with ease. Its sleek design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, while its compact size makes it perfect for smaller spaces. With its advanced air frying technology, you can enjoy all your favorite fried foods with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. The spacious basket allows for versatile cooking options, from crispy fries to juicy chicken wings, all with a fraction of the oil. The intuitive digital controls and preset cooking programs make operation a breeze, while the adjustable temperature and timer settings ensure precise cooking results every time. Cleanup is a snap thanks to the non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe parts. Say goodbye to greasy splatters and hello to guilt-free indulgence with this innovative stainless steel air fryer. Whether you’re cooking for yourself or entertaining guests, this versatile appliance is sure to become a staple in your kitchen.” — Cameron Coyne

“I bought this on Prime Day and have used it nearly every day since. It meets every (high) expectation I had for it. I love all natural hot dogs and mercy there is no better way to cook a hot dog. Air fry @ 400 for 6 minutes and they’re perfect. Tater tots are perfection. I like crunchy tater tots and this does that with an ease my big over can’t even dream of. Fish is awesome as well. Frozen Bubba burgers or handmade, also perfect. I’m a gadget girl and this is by far my favorite gadget of all time.

Two minor complaints: the beep function for add and turn food is impossible for my husband to hear so if he uses it he has to stand there and watch it. It also does get quite warm behind the unit, next to my backsplash. I have it pulled out and at an angle to allow more air circulation back there. It probably isn’t a problem with conventionally set tile but I did my mother of pearl mosaic with Musselbound tile adhesive mat and am not confident in its ability to withstand the heat. Pulling it forward on the counter solved the problem.

I 1,000% recommend this unit and would absolutely buy it again once this one wears out.” — Karen S

“I cook for one and this is an awesome replacement for both my toaster oven and my air fryer (love replacing two counter appliances with only one) I also love the rotisserie feature, but it’s a little tricky to get the hang of. I use it for a (carefully skewered) cornish hen, also pork tenderloins work well too. It doesn’t carry a big load, but like I said, cooking for one it is perfect. It cooks two trays of different foods at the same time well too. I almost never turn on my full sized oven anymore, and this is a breeze to keep clean too. It was a great price on Black Friday. Very happy with this one.” — BevS