If “What should we make for dinner?” always turns into a 30-minute discussion ending in raised voices and foot-stomping, Instant Pot appliances are for you. Making everything from yogurt to rice to fried chicken, these machines are more versatile than Taylor Swift’s discography. Make soups, snacks and anything else you can think of with a press of a button.

If you’re looking to snag an Instant Pot appliance on the low, you’re in luck — Amazon is running sales up to 40% off on Instant Pot pressure cookers, basket air fryers and convection ovens. But don’t sleep on it, the sale ends Saturday, Dec. 4 (though the Instant Pot Pro Crisp is on sale until Dec. 27.)

To make your convention conversion even easier, we’ve rounded up the biggest Instant Pot deals on Amazon below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp: An 8-quart, 11-in-one electric pressure cooker with air fryer combo and 14 one-touch programs (32% off)

You don’t need to be a literal chef to slow cook, steam and sauté (not to mention roast, bake, dehydrate, slow cook, air fry and make rice). With 14 one-touch pre-set programs, the Instant Pot Pro Crisp is geared to make your life easier and way more delicious.

Instant Omni Plus: An 18-liter, 10-in-one air fryer, toaster oven, rotisserie, dehydrator and convection oven (44% off)

For roasted chicken and meats and banging veggies, the Instant Omni Plus is your guy. It’s a mix between an air fryer, oven, toaster and dehydrator that will help you nail all the recipes you’ve saved, but never attempted.

Instant Pot Pro: A 6-quart, 10-in-one pressure cooker (39% off)

If you wait all year for soup season, you’re likely due for the OG, the Instant Pot Pro. It’s a classic user-friendly device that makes making rice a calming, exciting process, not a stress-induced time followed by jackhammering the burnt bits off the bottom of the sauce pan.

Instant Vortex Pro: A 10-quart, nine-in-one air fryer, oven, broiler, toaster and dehydrator (31% off)

For bakers and anyone with a sweet tooth, look no further than the Instant Vortex Pro. Great for proofing and baking, this machine will help you make the best cookies for that upcoming bake sale you forgot about until now. It also cooks a mean chicken.

Instant Vortex: A 5.7-quart, four-in-one air fryer with customizable smart cooking and a touchscreen (30% off)

Make your house feel like a dreamy dive bar with homemade french fries, onion rings and coconut shrimp. The Instant Vortex comes with a bucket air fryer to help you make all your favorite snacks at a moment’s notice. It also reheats and warms pre-made food like a dream.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp: An 8-quart, 11-in-one electric pressure cooker with air fryer lid (40% off)

Elevate all your pressure-cooking with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. With the air fryer lid that looks like a little dumpling, you can make soups and rice as well as crispy chicken, tater tots and anything else.

Instant Vortex: A 6-quart, four-in-one basket air fryer with customizable cooking programs (30% off)

For those who never remember to defrost the chicken (or who get hungry for something in the freezer), this one’s for you. The Instant Vortex 6-quart basket fryer heats frozen food in the blink of an eye, giving your food a satisfying crunch with less oil than traditional frying.

Instant Omni Pro: An 18-liter, 14-in-one air fryer, convection toaster oven, rotisserie, electric cooker, proofer and dehydrator (33% off)

