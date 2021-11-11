Save Up To 46% On These Instant Pot Appliance Deals At Amazon, Today Only

Amazon Instant Pot slow cookers, pressure cookers and blenders that both cook and chill are all on sale at Amazon for one day only.

Once in a while, you come across those multi-functional, do-it-all cooking appliances that make preparing meals so easy, you wonder how you ever survived without them. And if you’re still on the hunt for that goldilocks piece of cookware, this one-day Amazon sale offering up to 60% off on Instant Pot’s bestselling favorites is something you’re definitely going to want to take advantage of.

Read below to meet the latest addition to your kitchen and easily achieve almost any cooking technique in the book. Going on today only!

Instant Pot Ace hot and cold cooking blender (43% off)

Blend smoothies and frozen treats, make your own nut milk or smoothly puree sauces and hot soups with this powerful hot and cold blender that can cook as you mix. Customize your temperature settings with a built-in heating and cooling element (just think, you can make creamy tomato soup without having to turn on the stove). Choose from three different speed settings and even watch the temperature on the display as your ingredients heat up or chill down. The glass pitcher is long lasting, crack-proof and resistant to temperature changes while a smart cleaning feature makes blade and pitcher cleaning safe and easy.

Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 multicooker slow cooker (46% off)

Unlike the “instant” in Instant Pot, this one’s a slow cooker, not a pressure cooker. Utilize all six quarts of this 10-function cooking pot and slowly roast succulent meats, maximize flavors in your stews and soups, steam dumplings or roast vegetables to ideal doneness. The ceramic-coated, nonstick removable inner pot is easy to clean and sits above a 1,500-watt heating element that provides optimal cooking temperatures for all your dishes. Smartly program when you want to start cooking, so meals can be ready the second you get home from a long day at work, and customize the temperature to achieve your preferred results each and every time.

Instant Pot Max 6-quart multi-use pressure cooker (27% off)

Achieve faster cooking times, rich flavor and fall-off-the-bone tenderness with this eight-function programmable pressure cooker. This one’s particularly good for anyone who lives at a high altitude, thanks to its altitude adjustment feature that eliminates the guesswork from recipe conversions. It’s also great for a full range of cooking techniques inclusing canning and even sous vide.