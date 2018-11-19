Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Where To Buy An Instant Pot Cheap On Black Friday

Instant Pot Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target and more.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/19/2018 11:34am ET
Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

If you’ve been flooding your Pinterest board with time saving Instant Pot recipes, but haven’t actually gotten your hands on one yet, Black Friday is the best time to buy.

In case you needed a reminder, the Instant Pot does the work of multiple kitchen gadgets, with the ability to slow cook, sear, sauté, steam, stew, roast, bake, cook rice and keep your food warm. Whether you’re looking for an easy, hands-off way to cook, or need reinforcements to cook a huge meal, the Instant Pot can do it all.

While the popular 6-quart Instant Pot can be bought for cheap from a few places on Black Friday including Target, Walmart and Kohl’s, you can find other models and sizes on sale this weekend too, with stacked promotions you[’ll want to devour.

The best deal we’re seeing is on a 6-quart Instant Pot from Walmart for $59 (a savings of $40), with free two-day shipping. You can get a similar deal from Target, where the Instant Pot is $70 with free two-day shipping, but you’ll snag a free $10 Target gift card, too.

Hungry for more Instant Pot deals? Here are the nine best Black Friday deals for an Instant Pot below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
BEST DEAL — Walmart: Instant Pot 8-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Walmart
Regularly: $99
Black Friday: $59 and free two-day shipping
(Savings: $40)
2
Target: Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Target
Regularly: $100
Black Friday: $70, free two-day shipping, and $10 Target gift card with purchase
(Savings: $40)
3
Kohl's: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
Kohl's
Regularly: $140
Black Friday: $70 and get $15 Kohl’s Cash
(Savings: $85)
4
Amazon: Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Regularly: $100
Black Friday: $60 and two-day free shipping
(Savings: $40)
5
Macy’s: Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
Macy's
Regularly: $125
Black Friday: $80 when you use code JOY for 20 percent off or $70 when you buy in-store with rebate, free shipping with $99 purchase
(Savings: $30)
6
Belk: Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker
Belk
Regularly: $130
Black Friday: $70 and earn $15 in Belk Bucks, free shipping on orders over $50
(Savings: $75)
7
Bed, Bath & Beyond: Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Regularly: $130
Black Friday: $88, with 20 percent off coupon, free shipping on orders over $40
(Savings: $42)
8
eBay: Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker
Ebay
Regularly: $110
Black Friday: $105 with free shipping
(Savings: $5)
9
Nordstrom: Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart 10-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Cooker
Nordstrom
Regularly: $150
Black Friday: $150 and free shipping
(Savings: $0)
