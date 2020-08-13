HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You can count on this hot and cold blender to mix up everything from soups to smoothies.

In recent months, you might have been sharpening your knives and and skills in the kitchen, whipping up everything from a meal kit that came in the mail to, well, whipped coffee. And we can’t forget when we were all obsessed with making sourdough from scratch.

So you’re probably looking for cooking gadgets and tools that’ll make breakfast, lunch and dinner easier on you — and won’t leave you with too many dishes to clean up afterwards.

Whether you’re practically a certified chef or order in takeout whenever possible, you can appreciate this deal that we spotted on Amazon: an Instant Pot cooking blender that’s 40% off for a limited time.

This hot and cold Instant Pot blender works for soups and smoothies, with one touch buttons that’ll mix up a meal pretty quickly for you. It’s a 10-in-1, so you can make everything from margaritas and dips, too. There’s literally a button for “nut butter” if you’re making your own sort of hazelnut spread.

Besides the actual blender itself, which features a 54-ounce pitcher and eight stainless steel blades, it comes with a measuring cup, cleaning brush and machine-washable strainer bag for when you’re stirring up oat milk on your own.