HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
In recent months, you might have been sharpening your knives and and skills in the kitchen, whipping up everything from a meal kit that came in the mail to, well, whipped coffee. And we can’t forget when we were all obsessed with making sourdough from scratch.
So you’re probably looking for cooking gadgets and tools that’ll make breakfast, lunch and dinner easier on you — and won’t leave you with too many dishes to clean up afterwards.
Whether you’re practically a certified chef or order in takeout whenever possible, you can appreciate this deal that we spotted on Amazon: an Instant Pot cooking blender that’s 40% off for a limited time.
Originally $150, the “Ace Plus” version of this blender is now marked down to $90. It’s on sale at the same time as Amazon’s “Big Summer Sale” is going on, with the company dropping new deals on everything from home to fashion products.
This hot and cold Instant Pot blender works for soups and smoothies, with one touch buttons that’ll mix up a meal pretty quickly for you. It’s a 10-in-1, so you can make everything from margaritas and dips, too. There’s literally a button for “nut butter” if you’re making your own sort of hazelnut spread.
Besides the actual blender itself, which features a 54-ounce pitcher and eight stainless steel blades, it comes with a measuring cup, cleaning brush and machine-washable strainer bag for when you’re stirring up oat milk on your own.
Currently, this Instant Pot blender is much cheaper than the Ninja Foodi Hot & Cold Blender, another well-reviewed cooking blender option. The Ninja Foodi blender is priced down to $130 at Best Buy.
Still, your best bet for a kitchen gadget that can almost do it all might just be this Instant Pot blender. That way you don’t have to use too many pots and pans for your next dinner.