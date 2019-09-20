The Instant Pot has revolutionized home cooking, allowing busy people to make flavorful meals in a fraction of the time it’d take on the stove or in the oven.

The cult-favorite tabletop appliance inspires deep devotion in pretty much anyone who uses it. But the true believers flock to the official Instant Pot Community, a public Facebook group currently rolling 1.9 million deep.

In the group, Instant Pot fans ― or Potheads, as they prefer to be called ― share the recipes they’ve made with the multi-cooker. People post some restaurant-worthy meals, to be sure. But when it’s bad? Oof, it’s bad.

On Thursday, many of us learned about the group when writer Marshall Bright tweeted a photo of an ungodly creation we’ll call “long egg” from here on out.

The official Instant Pot Facebook group continues to be one of the darkest corners of the internet. pic.twitter.com/3lPlPWXEDs — Marshall Bright (@itsmarshallb) September 19, 2019

Long egg inspired shock and awe on Twitter. Many in the thread came out as secret followers of the group.

“I’m so glad someone added me when we got ours,” @dagotron said. “And by glad, I mean constantly and continuously disgusted.”

Yep, pretty much.

You might be saying, “It can’t be that bad, can it?” We come bearing proof that it absolutely is. Below, 12 of the most “what the hell is that!” creations to pop up in the group lately.

Keep in mind, this is not a comprehensive list. Take a look at the overwhelming volume of posts shared to the page every day, and your head will feel like it’s about to burst in a pressure cooker of its own.