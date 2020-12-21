Food & Drink

Best Instant Pot Holiday Breakfast And Brunch Recipes

Easy potatoes, eggs, oatmeal, French toast and casseroles to whip up quickly on Christmas morning.

The morning of Dec. 25 can be manic, especially if you have kids waking up at dawn and ravaging Santa’s stockings before you have a chance to stabilize your blood sugar. That’s why make-ahead Christmas brunch recipes ― think Monte Cristo waffle stratas and baked pumpkin cream cheese French toast that you assemble the night before― trend wildly on Google every year at this time.

But if you’re not a fan of planning ahead and you have an Instant Pot (or another equivalent multicooker with a pressure cooker function), you can get the job done quickly on Christmas morning. We’ve gathered our favorite Instant Pot brunch recipes that are just festive enough for Christmas, but take up very little of your morning. There are egg casseroles, pumpkin grits, steel-cut oats, French toast bakes and much more.

1
Instant Pot Oatmeal Recipe for Steel Cut Oats or Rolled Oats
Foodie Crush
Instant Pot Oatmeal Recipe for Steel Cut Oats or Rolled Oats from Foodie Crush
2
Instant Pot Frittata Breakfast Casserole
Peas and Crayons
Instant Pot Frittata Breakfast Casserole from Peas and Crayons
3
Instant Pot French Toast Casserole
Peas and Crayons
Instant Pot French Toast Casserole from Peas and Crayons
4
Instant Pot Pumpkin Grits
Peas and Crayons
Instant Pot Pumpkin Grits from Peas and Crayons
5
Instant Pot Egg Bites
Simply Recipes
Instant Pot Egg Bites from Simply Recipes
6
Gingerbread Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats
Boulder Locavore
Gingerbread Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats from Boulder Locavore
7
Simple Instant Pot Cheesy Potatoes
Oh Sweet Basil
Simple Instant Pot Cheesy Potatoes from Oh Sweet Basil
8
Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats
Well Plated
Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats from Well Plated
9
Easy Instant Pot Monkey Bread
Foodie Crush
Easy Instant Pot Monkey Bread from Foodie Crush
10
Instant Pot Crispy Potatoes
NomNom Paleo
Instant Pot Crispy Potatoes from NomNom Paleo
11
Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole
Peas and Crayons
Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole from Peas and Crayons
12
Easy Peel Instant Pot Deviled Eggs
Peas and Crayons
Easy Peel Instant Pot Deviled Eggs from Peas and Crayons
13
Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats With Pumpkin and Walnuts
Feasting At Home
Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats With Pumpkin and Walnuts from Feasting At Home
14
Instant Pot Keto Crustless Quiche
A Spicy Perspective
Instant Pot Keto Crustless Quiche from A Spicy Perspective
15
Perfect Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs
Alexandra's Kitchen
Perfect Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs from Alexandra's Kitchen
