The morning of Dec. 25 can be manic, especially if you have kids waking up at dawn and ravaging Santa’s stockings before you have a chance to stabilize your blood sugar. That’s why make-ahead Christmas brunch recipes ― think Monte Cristo waffle stratas and baked pumpkin cream cheese French toast that you assemble the night before― trend wildly on Google every year at this time.

But if you’re not a fan of planning ahead and you have an Instant Pot (or another equivalent multicooker with a pressure cooker function), you can get the job done quickly on Christmas morning. We’ve gathered our favorite Instant Pot brunch recipes that are just festive enough for Christmas, but take up very little of your morning. There are egg casseroles, pumpkin grits, steel-cut oats, French toast bakes and much more.