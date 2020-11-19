Food & Drink

Easy Instant Pot Mashed Potato Recipes

These easy recipes will free up your stove over Thanksgiving and the December holidays.

One of the great conundrums of cooking the Thanksgiving meal is figuring out how to get enough space on your stovetop to make mashed potatoes. Then you have to keep an eye on a giant pot of boiling water to make sure it doesn’t boil over in a starchy froth, all the while juggling several other dishes at the same time. And then, once the potatoes are mashed, you have to keep them warm without burning them to the bottom of the pan or drying them out.

The Instant Pot can solve every one of those problems.

It doesn’t take up a burner on your stove, but rather sits conveniently on your countertop, anywhere that’s near an electrical outlet. It also doesn’t require you to watch it while you wait for it to boil, because the Instant Pot does all the timing and temperature regulation for you. And finally, there’s a handy “keep warm” function that’ll keep your finished mashed potatoes warm (without burning!) and a lid that’ll keep them from drying out.

Are you convinced yet?

Just about every Instant Pot mashed potato recipe follows the same basic formula, but we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorites, in case you’re picky. Go peruse our favorites and give them a try.

1
The Best Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Pinch of Yum
The Best Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from Pinch of Yum
2
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes (with video)
Platings and Pairings
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from Platings and Pairings
3
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Cream Cheese
Hummusapien
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Cream Cheese from Hummusapien
4
Easy Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
A Calculated Whisk
Easy Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from A Calculated Whisk
5
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes (No Drain, 20 Minutes)
Minimalist Baker
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes (No Drain, 20 Minutes) from Minimalist Baker
6
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
The Girl Who Ate Everything
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from The Girl Who Ate Everything
7
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
A Couple Cooks
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from A Couple Cooks
8
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Well Plated
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from Well Plated
9
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from Damn Delicious
10
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
I Am a Food Blog
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from I Am a Food Blog
