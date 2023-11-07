“I thought people who went on and on about their air fryers were nuts. Then I got one. Let me tell you, I GET IT NOW. This thing has made cooking so much easier that I’ve only DoorDashed twice in the 2+ months I’ve had it, and I used to order delivery twice a week or more. My favorite thing is how easy it is to make crisp, delicious tofu. Tofu is normally very hard for me to bake or fry because I don’t use nonstick cookware (it’s ALL carcinogenic, fyi), but with this air fryer, I literally toss it in some oil and seasonings, throw it in the basket, and air fry for 10-12 minutes. That’s it. No sticking, no weird burnt outside, just soft, crisp, tasty little cubes of perfection. Potatoes that take forever to cook in a regular oven are done in less than 20 on my OMNI’s roast setting. I’m eating sweet potatoes as often as I want to now—time is no longer a factor! And since gas ranges are harmful and hot and require a loud vent hood to stay on for the hour it can take to cook some foods, I no longer have to have a loud, hot, smelly kitchen to make dinner. I can’t wait to see how much more pleasant it is to cook in the summer when my kitchen is already too hot! This air fryer oven has probably already saved me its cost in ordering delivery because I am cooking all. the. time. And it’s so easy. I feel healthy and nourished and productive. Never thought an appliance could do this much to change my life, but here I am, after 2 months with this thing, a total convert.” — Lady Schitt

“Air fries extremely well. We wanted something with a bit larger capacity than our old one. This size is perfect for our family. Depending on what you’re cooking the cleanup can get a bit messy. I added a heavy duty oven liner to mine (cut to size) and it doesn’t eliminate the mess if you’re cooking chicken or something like that but did make it quite a bit easier. Based on performance I would give it a solid 5 stars. Cleanup would only warrant 4. It’s a great appliance at a fair price and it does what it’s supposed to do. We use it all the time.” — Deb

“Well built unit with single dial and digital display and loud ‘beep’ for notification. The oven is spacious and heats uniformly. I have baked, toasted, and air fried mostly without any mishap. It also uses the fan after the cook cycle to cool down the unit which I figure is for safety and protection. I would prefer that light and ‘Off’ display not have a delay sleep setting, but minor details of my OCD.” — Jennifer Y.

“This toasts my bread perfectly every time. The air fryer works as advertised and I love the amount of food that can be air fried compared to my old cylinder shaped airfryer. The bake function also works as desired for baking! I love my omni oven/Airfryer/toaster” — bluensleepy