The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes For Colder Weather

Quick and easy ideas for chicken noodle soup, cream of tomato, minestrone and more.

Soup season is upon us, and any good cook knows that the best soups are cooked low and slow for hours, giving its flavors ample time to settle in and fortify the broth.

But it’s 2020 and none of us have time for that. Cue the Instant Pot.

You know why the Instant Pot is so perfect for soup? Because the pressure cooker function blasts the soup with intense heat while simultaneously sealing it tight, preventing the soup from vaporizing into the air and losing its concentration of flavor. Rather than letting the soup simmer on the stove for hours, you can make an intensely flavored soup in 5-30 minutes.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite Instant Pot soup recipes for you below, from creamy butternut squash to chunky pasta e fagioli and much more.

1
Instant Pot Minestrone Soup With Ham
This Worthey Life
Instant Pot Minestrone Soup With Ham from This Worthey Life
2
Creamy Tomato and Chickpea Soup
This Worthey Life
Creamy Tomato and Chickpea Soup from This Worthey Life
3
Instant Pot Lemon Chicken Soup
First and Full
Instant Pot Lemon Chicken Soup from First and Full
4
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup
This Worthey Life
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup from This Worthey Life
5
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup from Damn Delicious
6
Instant Pot Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Copycat
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Copycat from Damn Delicious
7
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup from Damn Delicious
8
Instant Pot Leftover Hambone Soup
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Leftover Hambone Soup from Damn Delicious
9
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup from Damn Delicious
10
Instant Pot Broccoli Cheddar and Zucchini Soup
Half Baked Harvest
Instant Pot Broccoli Cheddar and Zucchini Soup from Half Baked Harvest
11
Instant Pot Pesto Zuppa Toscana
Half Baked Harvest
Instant Pot Pesto Zuppa Toscana from Half Baked Harvest
12
Instant Pot Pasta e Fagioli
Half Baked Harvest
Instant Pot Pasta e Fagioli from Half Baked Harvest
13
Instant Pot Chipotle Cheddar Corn Chowder
Half Baked Harvest
Instant Pot Chipotle Cheddar Corn Chowder from Half Baked Harvest
Recipescookinginstant potsoup