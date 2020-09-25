The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes For Colder Weather

Soup season is upon us, and any good cook knows that the best soups are cooked low and slow for hours, giving its flavors ample time to settle in and fortify the broth.

But it’s 2020 and none of us have time for that. Cue the Instant Pot.

You know why the Instant Pot is so perfect for soup? Because the pressure cooker function blasts the soup with intense heat while simultaneously sealing it tight, preventing the soup from vaporizing into the air and losing its concentration of flavor. Rather than letting the soup simmer on the stove for hours, you can make an intensely flavored soup in 5-30 minutes.