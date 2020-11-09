This Thanksgiving , the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged us to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That means it’s the perfect Thanksgiving to make a smaller, quicker meal ― and it’s time to dust off your Instant Pot .

Pressure cookers and multicookers like the Instant Pot have the ability to turn turkey breast into a succulent main dish in just minutes, and the appliance can also handle stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casseroles, cranberry sauce and more. And because it’s quite likely that all the burners on your stovetop will be covered in pots and pans, and every rack of your oven will be filled with roasting pans, the Instant Pot gives you additional space when you didn’t think you had any.