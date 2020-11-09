Food & Drink

Instant Pot Thanksgiving Recipes

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and more dishes to make in your multicooker.

Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-tos and more!

This Thanksgiving, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged us to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That means it’s the perfect Thanksgiving to make a smaller, quicker meal ― and it’s time to dust off your Instant Pot.

Pressure cookers and multicookers like the Instant Pot have the ability to turn turkey breast into a succulent main dish in just minutes, and the appliance can also handle stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casseroles, cranberry sauce and more. And because it’s quite likely that all the burners on your stovetop will be covered in pots and pans, and every rack of your oven will be filled with roasting pans, the Instant Pot gives you additional space when you didn’t think you had any.

Check out some of our favorite recipes below, and get Thanksgiving dinner ready in an instant.

1
Award-Winning Instant Pot Turkey Recipe
Oh, Sweet Basil
Award-Winning Instant Pot Turkey Recipe from Oh, Sweet Basil
2
Instant Pot Turkey Breast Recipe
The Cookie Rookie
Instant Pot Turkey Breast Recipe from The Cookie Rookie
3
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from Damn Delicious
4
Instant Pot Stuffing
Peas and Crayons
Instant Pot Stuffing from Peas and Crayons
5
Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole from Damn Delicious
6
Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce from Damn Delicious
7
Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Well Plated
Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes from Well Plated
8
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
Pinch of Yum
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese from Pinch of Yum
9
Instant Pot Autumn Mash
Nom Nom Paleo
Instant Pot Autumn Mash from Nom Nom Paleo
Food & Drinkinstant potthanksgiving recipesThanksgivinghealthy-Thanksgiving-menu-ideas