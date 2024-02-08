We Found A Reviewer-Beloved Air Fryer On Sale For Less Than Its Prime Day Price

“This appliance is so easy to use, instructions are straight forward, and its easy to clean. Trays come clean with just soapy water and a sponge. If you have a postage stamp sized kitchen, its worth the counter space as it is compact in size but can still roast a whole chicken. I like that the beep isn’t ear piercing when its done but still loud enough to be heard. I have a tiny kitchen with an apartment sized stove and this machine makes it much easier to stage food to cook so everything is served at the same temp using fewer pots, pans, and dishes. Used in tandem with an Instant Pot and an Instant Slow Cooker I’ll likely not have to use the stove terribly often. So worth it.” — Dana Gordon

“I love how easy to use this is. The drawer pulls out easily and there’s a pullout shelf that has holes and allows for air flow ― both are nonstick, so it’s really easy to clean. It heats up quickly and cooks quickly, too. I mostly use the air fryer function for vegetables, but I’ve used the baking function for fish, and also the broiler for toasting cheese. I should be able to use this instead of my full oven for most things ― much easier and faster!” — Bebo

“I got this air fryer to replace a cheap chinese made Walmart one of equal size. This thing blew it out of the water with its temperature controls and options it was like night and day. The trays are insanely better quality too compared to the old air fryer I used.” — Julio