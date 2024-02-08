We Found A Reviewer-Beloved Air Fryer On Sale For Less Than Its Prime Day Price

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve got space in your kitchen for one more appliance, then you just might want to join the legions of people who can’t get enough of air fryers and add one to your cooking repertoire. Those who use them absolutely adore them, and claim that this handy gadget has not only simplified their cooking and clean-up routine but helped them eat healthier as well.
However, like most kitchen tools, air fryers usually come at a significant financial cost. But right now you can purchase the Instant Vortex air fryer for nearly 60% off its list price — that’s even more affordable than it was on Prime Day!
Not only does this versatile and multi-functional air fryer create delicious and healthy low-effort meals, but it has built-in replaceable air filters that can help eliminate odors and get rid of those pesky lingering cooking smells.
The Instant Vortex six-quart air fryer can perform six functions for the price of a single appliance. You can use it to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food. It has a clear window through which you can watch your food as it progresses and easy-to-use single-touch customizable programs so you can cook essentials like wings, veggies, cookies and more with ease.
It preheats quickly and is ideal for those making food for groups of four to six people. Best of all, it’s nonstick and dishwasher-safe, making clean up a breeze. There’s nothing better than a cooking tool that makes the entire process of making a meal quick and easy from start to finish.
Take a look at what a few satisfied customers think of this must-have cooking tool and then pick one up for yourself and enjoy some major savings while you still can.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“This appliance is so easy to use, instructions are straight forward, and its easy to clean. Trays come clean with just soapy water and a sponge. If you have a postage stamp sized kitchen, its worth the counter space as it is compact in size but can still roast a whole chicken. I like that the beep isn’t ear piercing when its done but still loud enough to be heard. I have a tiny kitchen with an apartment sized stove and this machine makes it much easier to stage food to cook so everything is served at the same temp using fewer pots, pans, and dishes. Used in tandem with an Instant Pot and an Instant Slow Cooker I’ll likely not have to use the stove terribly often. So worth it.” — Dana Gordon
“I love how easy to use this is. The drawer pulls out easily and there’s a pullout shelf that has holes and allows for air flow ― both are nonstick, so it’s really easy to clean. It heats up quickly and cooks quickly, too. I mostly use the air fryer function for vegetables, but I’ve used the baking function for fish, and also the broiler for toasting cheese. I should be able to use this instead of my full oven for most things ― much easier and faster!” — Bebo
“I got this air fryer to replace a cheap chinese made Walmart one of equal size. This thing blew it out of the water with its temperature controls and options it was like night and day. The trays are insanely better quality too compared to the old air fryer I used.” — Julio