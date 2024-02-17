ShoppingFoodAppliances

A Guide To All Of The Instant Pots You Can Get At Walmart

Think all Instant Pots are the same? Think again.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Walmart
Walmart
Walmart

The Instant Pot has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. One-pot cooking means less dishes, and the pressure cooking capabilities of an Instant Pot mean that you can get dinner on the table faster (when compared to slow cooking).

If you’re in the market for an Instant Pot and wondering which one to get, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve highlighted all of the Instant Pots available on the Walmart website.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This classic electric pressure cooker
If you’re looking for a classic Instant Pot, this 6-quart, 7-in-1 multicooker is the one you’re probably thinking of. This stainless steel appliance has settings for pressure cooking, slow cooking, cooking rice, making yogurt, steaming, sautéing and keeping food warm. It can make enough food for six people, and comes with a recipe book to help get you started on making quick, low-effort meals.
$119.50 at Walmart
2
A top-of-the-line 8-quart option with all the bells and whistles
If you’re willing to spend a little more money, you can get this slightly larger Instant Pot with two more cooking functions: sous vide and sterilizer. The whisper-quiet steam release is a nice added feature, as is the remote release button that keeps your hands away from hot liquids. It’s also equipped with 25 smart one-touch cooking programs that cover everything from ribs and poultry to soups and beans.
$129.95 at Walmart
3
A stylish black stainless steel multicooker
This sleek multicooker has seven cooking functions and four customizable presets for your favorite recipes. The 8-quart capacity is large enough to serve eight people or make enough for leftovers if you’re batch cooking. It also has built-in safety features that protect it from overheating and sense when food is burning.
$109 at Walmart
4
A 7-in-1 pressure cooker with customizable programs
Featuring a slimmer, more modern design (while maintaining the same 6-quart capacity), this Instant Pot makes an attractive addition to your kitchen appliance collection. The inner aluminum cooking pot boasts anti-spin technology that keeps it in place when you’re sautéing and stirring, and both the pot and lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
$89 at Walmart
5
A functional-but-pretty multicooker for anyone obsessed with decor
Calling all Ree Drummond fans! This “Pioneer Woman”-inspired multicooker has an adorable checkered pattern with colorful flowers wrapped around the exterior. Use it to whip up some of Drummond’s favorite mains and sides, including pot roast and chili.
$99 at Walmart
6
An air fryer and pressure cooker combo
There’s no need to choose between an air fryer and a pressure cooker with this Instant Pot option. It’s an 11-in-1 multicooker that can do everything a classic Instant Pot can, plus air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate. It comes with two removable lids that allow you to seamlessly switch from pressure cooking and slow cooking to air-frying.
$129.95 at Walmart
7
The best budget option for anyone interested in slow cooking
While it doesn’t have the pressure cooking abilities of a traditional Instant Pot, this 7.5-quart appliance is a high-tech version of a classic slow cooker. It has settings for slow cook/roast, sear/sauté, steam and warm, and is said to replace eight cooking appliances and tools (including a slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan and braiser. It’s deeper than your classic nonstick skillet, which is great if you’re cooking for a crowd.
$59 at Walmart

Before You Go

Ultra-soft high-rise leggings

We Absolutely Scoured Target For 11 Of The Highest-Rated Leggings

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING