A Guide To All Of The Instant Pots You Can Get At Walmart

A top-of-the-line 8-quart option with all the bells and whistles

If you’re willing to spend a little more money, you can get this slightly larger Instant Pot with two more cooking functions: sous vide and sterilizer. The whisper-quiet steam release is a nice added feature, as is the remote release button that keeps your hands away from hot liquids. It’s also equipped with 25 smart one-touch cooking programs that cover everything from ribs and poultry to soups and beans.