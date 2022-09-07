37 Things That'll Have You Looking Stylish Immediately

Shopping

For those days when you just want to throw on one special piece that makes you feel and look good, turn to this collection of ultra-trendy options, each one dripping in style.

Popular items from the following list include a sexy, strappy pair of platform pumps that are surprisingly comfortable to wear, a versatile ribbed knit pencil skirt, and a pair of slouchy linen overalls.

1
amazon.com
An off-shoulder maxi dress with a flouncy top design
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 25 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." — SCram
$38.99 at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A two-piece yoga set with a slightly compressive feel
Available in sizes S-XL and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "This workout set is so comfortable! I bought the baby blue and fell in love with the way it hugged my body and then I came back and bought the purple set and love it too! Seriously comfy." — curtis
$25.09 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A pair of chic and affordable cat-eye sunglasses
Available in three colors.

Promising review: "These are so cute! I got both the black and the red shades, and I am obsessed! The price is unbeatable, they are well made, and they fit super nice!" — Amazon customer
$12.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
An open-front blazer that works for the office or a night out
Available in sizes 4–22 and 29 colors.

Promising review: "I got this for a new job and it’s amazing! I wore the black one my first day and loved it so much that I ordered a pink one. It is comfortable, cute, and keeps me warm when I wear a short-sleeve blouse. I got several compliments. It’s easy to wear and professional. One girl even commented, 'Stop wearing those jackets, you are making us look bad!' (In regard to dress code). With COVID, it’s hard to shop in stores right now so I took a chance. Glad I did!" — Gina
$29.55+ at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A JW Pei vegan leather purse in a popular rounded design
Available in 14 colors.

Promising review: "This bag is so gorgeous in person. The quality is amazing and I love that it comes in a box and with a dust bag. Definitely will be buying more from the company." — Shay M.
$67.99 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A draped wrap skirt made from a soft and stretchy fabric
Available in sizes XS–2XL and in 44 colors.

Promising review: "This was an amazing buy! I love the fit, style, and color. The fabric is soft and still stretchy. It doesn’t wrinkle easily which I loved. Was the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit piece." — Kim
$32.99 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A fedora hat that's ideal for fall
Available in 24 colors.

Promising review: "This is seriously a great find! I've been looking for a hat for a long time for an upcoming trip, and all the hats I've tried on were either too floppy, too small for my face, or just plain uncomfortable. The brim on this hat is a perfect size to keep the sun off your face and stays perfectly in place so it won't obstruct your vision! You can adjust the sizing using a ribbon hidden in the lining, making the fit perfect even for a windy day. Absolutely love this hat!" — Jess
$17.25+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A lace-trimmed cami
Available in sizes XS–5X and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "Love love love this lace top!! Bought in black I loved it so much. I wear blazers over it for a sexy professional look then throw on some jeans for happy hour. Definitely my favorite top for the year!" — Michelle P
$34.90 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A high-waisted palazzo trouser
Available in sizes XS–3X and 31 colors.

Promising review: "These pants are so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." — Nash
$22.39+ at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses
Available in nine colors.

Promising review: "I love these! I tried three different brands before deciding on this one. They definitely block blue light, and they are high quality (which was not the case with other brands). Got them in black also, as well as another style. I can tell my eyes strain less when I wear them and I fall asleep better at night." — Dark Star
$13.59+ at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A sleeveless tank made from magically soft cotton
Available in sizes S–XL and three colors.

Promising review: "Saw a similar top with another vendor for twice the amount. Went with this one, and just received it today. The fit is PERFECT and the material is very nice & comfy. Ok, Going to order more colors!" — Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
High-waisted pants featuring an adjustable bow detailing at the ankles
Available in sizes S–XXL and 51 colors.

Promising review: "Absolutely perfect! I ordered them in black for work pants but after getting them in I ordered them in multiple other colors because they are now my go to pants for going to work and going out 10/10 would recommend. I waited to make this review to be sure I could afford to buy all the colors I wanted first because I know this product will TAKE OFF when people try them on!" — Addison Stick
$32.99+ at Amazon
13
amazon.com
Pointed-toe, ankle-strap pumps in brushed nubuck material
Available in sizes 5–11 and 17 designs.

Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy these heels. I decided to go for it and I'm so glad I did!! They are super lightweight, comfortable, and stay on well without slipping. I love the adjustable strap around the ankle too. They don't hurt my feet or ankles while walking. I'm probably ordering another color. I've gotten lots of compliments my first time wearing them!!" — Holly Hobbs
$25.99+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A flouncy floral print romper
Available in sizes S–XL and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "Love this romper! It is so comfortable. I was a little worried about the length because I am 5’8 but it was perfect! The back is a little longer than the front and provides extra coverage. I’ll definitely buy this in multiple colors!" — Bailey Kaufmann
$15.99+ at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A breathable and versatile button-up shirt that is a truly reliable basic
Available in sizes S–XXL and 31 colors.

Promising review: "I love this shirt, it's light and can be worn in or out, or tight in a knot. Dress up or dress down, the material is not see-through. I'm considering buying it in a different color." — Tatiana
$19.99+ at Amazon
16
amazon.com
An essential cropped tank with a high-neck design
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.

Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." — Danijtate
$17.99+ at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A belted one-shoulder blouse
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors.

Promising review: "I'm so happy with this top! It looks so stylish and def more expensive than the price. The fabric is very comfortable (although you will have to iron or steam it after arrival), plus the sleeve is a great fit for my arm size and left me enough space to move around. It looks so chic and classy with blue jeans!! Just love this piece." — Eduardo Muniz
$11.99+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A comfortable T-shirt dress equipped with both a tie-waist and pockets
Available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors.

Promising review: "The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me. I bought grey and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." — PAM
$36.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A lace peplum top with sleeves
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors.

Promising review: "This is one of my best purchases on Amazon! Cute top, great price, and fits as expected. Plus, it's easy to zip and not tight in the bust area or arm." — LVL1920
$15.99+ at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A lightweight jumpsuit with all the comfort of the pajama set
Available in sizes S–3X and in 31 colors.

Promising review: "I LOVE this outfit because as cliché as it sounds, you can dress it up or dress it down. I threw on a long necklace and some heels, ready for a night out. You could easily pair it with your favorite flats and a cute jacket. It’s soft, has pockets, and a nice jogger-style cut which makes pairing shoes a much easier task." — Amanda Schafer
$34.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A sleeveless swing mini dress with tons of movement and a roomy fit
Available in sizes L–4X and 14 colors.

Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable! The material is stretchy and soft and does not cling to your body. I originally got this dress because I needed something roomy after my shoulder surgery. I've already ordered another one in a different color. I really recommend this dress. It's fantastic!" — Susan Kirby
$34.99+ at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A pair of slouchy linen overalls with pockets
Available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. With all this time being spent at home with the recent crisis, I wanted something comfortable but cute so I’m not in sweats all day. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." — WamQQk
$24.99 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A pair of upscale-looking black loafers
Available in sizes 5–15 and in five colors.

Promising review: "These are great!! I’m a kindergarten teacher and these were perfect for wearing all day. They were super comfortable, which is hard for me to find with my feet, so I really mean it. They are also very professional and went great with my black skinny jeans." — Katie Dobbs
$10.25+ at Amazon
24
Amazon
A long-sleeved off-shoulder peplum top
Available in sizes L–5X and nine colors.

Promising review: "It fit perfectly. I was concerned about it being short over my jeans but it wasn’t. I would definitely recommend purchasing." — Mrs J
$25.99+ at Amazon
25
Amazon
A pair of delicate and dangly snake earrings
Promising review: "These are super cute! Lightweight and comfortable. I thought that they would look cheap but they don’t at all. I also thought they were going to be a little bit bigger but I absolutely love the size they are. These look great alone or with other earrings." — Holly
$12.99 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A simple satin button-up blouse with a loose fit
Available in sizes XS–5XL and over 30 colors.

Promising review: "Wow! I never write reviews and honestly I never got anything great on Amazon but this top is fantastic! It was inexpensive but does not look cheap, the golden color is beautiful. I could have gone down a size but it’s fine, I will be tucking in. Beautiful soft blouse. I’m very happy with this purchase!" — Lori
$22.99+ at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A high-waisted pleated skirt
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 38 colors.

Promising review: "The skirt is as beautiful as I imagined it would be; it's exactly as pictured. It's very comfortable, and due to the elastic waistband, it's great for fit. It's perfect for work or a casual day out!" — Elayne
$31.99 at Amazon
28
amazon.com
A lantern sleeve mini dress with a ruffled square neckline
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "This dress is SOOOO adorable. Absolutely in love. Gives very old fashioned feels and I'm all for it! I got the light blue and I'm definitely buying in more colors. Worth every penny." — Olivia
$33.14 at Amazon
29
amazon.com
A loose-fitting and sleeveless tank top-style mini dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 33 colors.

Promising review: "I ordered a few dresses and new clothes to stay at a resort on the beach. But this dress was all I wanted to wear. It worked great as a cover up and just for walking around and was perfect with pockets to bring my phone around with me." — Sara
$22.49 at Amazon
30
amazon.com
A pair of strappy platform pumps that are actually comfortable to wear
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 16 colors.

Promising review: "I typically like to get shoes that are under three inches because I find high heels to be very uncomfortable. But these shoes are the exception. About 5 inches high, these heels are very comfortable and very very cute. I wore these shoes during my graduation yesterday, and my feet did not hurt even after walking for much of the day. Note that I didn't even break these shoes in, (it was my first time wearing them) and yet they were very comfortable on the first wear! I would 10 out of 10 recommend this! Get yourself these shoes if you are looking for an easy-to-wear pair of cute heels." — TMJ
$25.99+ at Amazon
31
amazon.com
A seamless and supportive athletic set featuring a ribbed knit material
Available in sizes XS–L and in 16 colors.

Promising review: "This outfit fits so well but doesn't feel suffocating. The pants at first looked too small but once I put them on they stretched out easily and the material is thick enough for it not to be see-through or show panty lines. The top is cozy to wear, supportive, and va-va voom if you wear it as a top on its own. It covers the back well too. I plan on ordering more colors." — Jenny
$29.99+ at Amazon
32
amazon.com
A ribbed knit pencil skirt that falls mid-shin
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors.

Promising review: "Love the fit of this skirt! Material is soft and stretchy and the ribbed pattern is very flattering. The color is beautiful as well." — Amylia
$18.99+ at Amazon
33
amazon.com
A two-piece maxi-skirt and bandeau set
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "This outfit is perfect for weekend plans; you can dress up and down. Super classy and comfortable! I get so many compliments on it and it's a great vacation outfit." — Marisa Silva
$32.99+ at Amazon
34
amazon.com
A slinky midi wrap skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this skirt as part of an outfit to wear for my 30th birthday a bit back! This has become my FAVORITE skirt ever. So versatile! This will be perfect for whatever may come my way. Super cute and I feel sexy. Love it!" — Christina W.
$18.99+ at Amazon
35
amazon.com
A jersey knit racer-back mini dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in four colors.

Promising review: "I bought this dress on a whim because I needed a plain black dress. I spent a few hours at the mall trying to look for something like this before giving up and ordering this one hoping it would be ok. Well, it has surpassed my expectations! This dress is a thick, cottony soft, flowy material and it does not wrinkle easily." — T.Fia
$21.95 at Amazon
36
amazon.com
An off-shoulder jumpsuit made from a breathable, no-cling and lightweight fabric
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors.

Promising review: "Loveeeeeee this thing! Holy crap. I was kinda skeptical but I just received it and I'm in love! It’s so comfy and lightweight but has a casual dressy feel." — Jilldal
$25.99 at Amazon
37
Amazon
An off-shoulder maxi dress with thigh slit detail
Available in sizes XS–4X and in 48 colors.

Promising review: "My daughter picked this dress for a summer wedding! Fit her beautifully and the size was spot on! Pairs great with a cute denim jacket and sandals." — Kristen
$28.99+ at Amazon
