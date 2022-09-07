37 Things That'll Have You Looking Stylish Immediately

For those days when you just want to throw on one special piece that makes you feel and look good, turn to this collection of ultra-trendy options, each one dripping in style.
Popular items from the following list include a sexy, strappy pair of platform pumps that are surprisingly comfortable to wear, a versatile ribbed knit pencil skirt, and a pair of slouchy linen overalls.
An off-shoulder maxi dress with a flouncy top design
A two-piece yoga set with a slightly compressive feel
A pair of chic and affordable cat-eye sunglasses
An open-front blazer that works for the office or a night out
A JW Pei vegan leather purse in a popular rounded design
A draped wrap skirt made from a soft and stretchy fabric
A fedora hat that's ideal for fall
A lace-trimmed cami
A high-waisted palazzo trouser
A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses
A sleeveless tank made from magically soft cotton
High-waisted pants featuring an adjustable bow detailing at the ankles
Pointed-toe, ankle-strap pumps in brushed nubuck material
A flouncy floral print romper
A breathable and versatile button-up shirt that is a truly reliable basic
An essential cropped tank with a high-neck design
A belted one-shoulder blouse
A comfortable T-shirt dress equipped with both a tie-waist and pockets
A lace peplum top with sleeves
A lightweight jumpsuit with all the comfort of the pajama set
A sleeveless swing mini dress with tons of movement and a roomy fit
A pair of slouchy linen overalls with pockets
A pair of upscale-looking black loafers
A long-sleeved off-shoulder peplum top
A pair of delicate and dangly snake earrings
A simple satin button-up blouse with a loose fit
A high-waisted pleated skirt
A lantern sleeve mini dress with a ruffled square neckline
A loose-fitting and sleeveless tank top-style mini dress
A pair of strappy platform pumps that are actually comfortable to wear
A seamless and supportive athletic set featuring a ribbed knit material
A ribbed knit pencil skirt that falls mid-shin
A two-piece maxi-skirt and bandeau set
A slinky midi wrap skirt
A jersey knit racer-back mini dress
An off-shoulder jumpsuit made from a breathable, no-cling and lightweight fabric
An off-shoulder maxi dress with thigh slit detail