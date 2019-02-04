Man Charged With Insurance Fraud After 'Fake Slip And Fall' At Work

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud after he was caught on CCTV allegedly orchestrating a fake fall at work.

An investigation carried out by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that Alexander Goldinsky purposely threw ice “on the floor in the cafeteria at his workplace, placed himself on the ground, and waited until he was discovered.”

Goldinsky allegedly filed a false insurance claim for the ambulance service and his subsequent treatment at a local hospital after the fall.

He was arrested by detectives in January and charged with one count of insurance fraud in the third degree and one count of theft by deception in the third degree.

Goldinsky is scheduled to appear in New Brunswick Superior Court on February 7.