Intel Halts Business Services In Russia

Tech giant Intel has canceled all business services in Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Nearly a month after Intel paused shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, the company announced it was suspending all of its business operations in the country.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” Intel said Tuesday in a statement. “Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows our earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.”

A spokesperson for Intel confirmed to HuffPost that operations would be suspended indefinitely.

Intel said it will continue to “support all of our employees through this difficult situation, including our 1,200 employees in Russia” and has “implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations.”

A number of other tech companies, including IBM, Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard, have also suspended services in Russia as President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine. Their decisions are part of a larger exodus by corporations across all industries — including American Express, the Walt Disney Company and Nestlé, the world’s largest food company.

Putin has used aggressive and deadly tactics, such as bombing cities and kidnapping civilians, in his attempt to overtake Ukraine. More than 1,400 civilians have been killed since the war started in February, according to the United Nations.