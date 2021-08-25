Intelligence Assessment On COVID-19 Origin Not Conclusive: Report

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not have information on which “elements” of the intelligence community leaned one way or the other.

On Monday, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said that “the vast evidence” indicates “this was a naturally occurring virus.”

“Not to say that it could not have been under study secretly at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and got out of there, we don’t know about that. But the virus itself does not have the earmarks of having been created intentionally by human work,” Collins told CNBC.