Intelligence Chief Dan Coats To Depart Trump Administration

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving his role in the White House on Aug. 15 amid reports that his relationship with President Donald Trump has grown increasingly strained.

The president plans to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) to replace Coats as intelligence director, Trump tweeted on Sunday.

I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves. Dan Coats, the current Director, will.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

....be leaving office on August 15th. I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

The news comes hours after Axios and The New York Times reported the nomination was expected to happen in the coming days.

The Washington Post reported in February that Trump had grown frustrated with Coats making statements diverging from his own public policy goals, specifically in regard to securing a disarmament agreement with North Korea and other assessments regarding Iran and the so-called Islamic State.

Rumors swirled back in the summer of 2018 about Coats making a departure after Trump refused once again to stand by the U.S. intelligence communities’ reports that Russians meddled in the 2016 election. Coats took on the role in March 2017, serving as an overseer of the U.S. intelligence community and an adviser to the president and National Security Council.

In July 2018, shortly after Trump said during a summit with Putin that he didn’t “see any reason why it would” be Russia who interfered in the election, Coats released a statement saying the intelligence community provides “the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the president and policymakers” and that it “will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security.”

Trump claimed shortly after that he had misspoken, saying he supported the intelligence agencies’ findings. But the next day, Trump publicly contradicted the intelligence community once again by saying Russia was no longer targeting the United States.

Coats again contradicted the president’s assessment in January when he told senators that North Korea was unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons. Trump has repeatedly painted a more positive picture of North Korea’s commitment to denuclearization.

Ratcliffe, a former prosecutor, is considered a strong Trump defender, most recently pleasing the president when he sharply criticized Robert Mueller last week during the former special counsel’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. John Ratcliffe criticizes Robert Mueller for writing "about decisions that weren't reached" regarding obstruction of justice: "I agree with the Chairman ... when he said Donald Trump is not above the law, but he damn well shouldn't be below the law" https://t.co/ujKkMtZXvq pic.twitter.com/ETcyT0Cqgs — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 24, 2019

“The special counsel’s job, nowhere does it say that you were to conclusively determine Donald Trump’s innocence or that the special counsel report should determine whether or not to exonerate him,” Ratcliffe told Mueller, whose office investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential instances of obstruction of justice by the president.

Trump had previously considered Ratcliffe to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions before choosing William Barr instead, according to Axios.