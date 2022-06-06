“Interceptor” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new action drama premiered on Netflix on June 3 following a short theatrical release in Australia the week prior (and some not-so-great reviews). Starring Elsa Pataky, “Interceptor” tells the story of an Army captain tasked with defending a missile base in the Pacific against a coordinated terrorist attack. Pataky’s husband, Chris Hemsworth, makes a buzzy cameo appearance.

Most of the other films in the ranking area older non-Netflix movies. In second place, there’s the 2012 Marvel film “The Amazing Spider-Man” (the first of the two “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies, which joined the streaming service on June 1).

Netflix "Interceptor" on Netflix.

Action fans also seem to be drawn to 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (No. 4 in the series) and the 2019 Jean-Claude Van Damme film “We Die Young.” The former also joined Netflix on June 1, along with “Mission: Impossible” and “Mission: Impossible II.”

A couple of trending comedies came to the streaming service at the start of the month as well. “Dumb and Dumber” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” are both in the Top 6 right now.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies.

