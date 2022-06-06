Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Interceptor'

Two classic comedies are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Interceptor” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new action drama premiered on Netflix on June 3 following a short theatrical release in Australia the week prior (and some not-so-great reviews). Starring Elsa Pataky, “Interceptor” tells the story of an Army captain tasked with defending a missile base in the Pacific against a coordinated terrorist attack. Pataky’s husband, Chris Hemsworth, makes a buzzy cameo appearance.

Most of the other films in the ranking area older non-Netflix movies. In second place, there’s the 2012 Marvel film “The Amazing Spider-Man” (the first of the two “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies, which joined the streaming service on June 1).

"Interceptor" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Interceptor" on Netflix.

Action fans also seem to be drawn to 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (No. 4 in the series) and the 2019 Jean-Claude Van Damme film “We Die Young.” The former also joined Netflix on June 1, along with “Mission: Impossible” and “Mission: Impossible II.”

A couple of trending comedies came to the streaming service at the start of the month as well. “Dumb and Dumber” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” are both in the Top 6 right now.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “RRR”

9. “A Perfect Pairing” (Netflix)

8. “Senior Year” (Netflix)

7. “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

6. “Dumb and Dumber”

5. “Disappearance at Clifton Hill”

4. “We Die Young”

3. “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

2. “The Amazing Spider-Man”

1. “Interceptor” (Netflix)

