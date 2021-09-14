Trump Officials Used Secret Twitter Account To Rip Enemies (And Make Fart Jokes?)

The Twitter handle @NoBullBison quietly appeared in April 2019 and began taking swings at the administration’s critics. “Bison bringing the facts - calling out the bull,” read the profile’s bio, a reference to the federal agency’s bison seal.

In its first post from the profile, the Interior Department lashed out at the left-leaning Center for American Progress over a report the group produced that found that one-quarter of all new oil and gas leases approved by the department were within migration corridors for big game species like elk and mule deer ― habitats that the Trump administration had vowed to identify and better protect.

Documents that HuffPost obtained last week through a Freedom of Information Act request show that Daniel Jorjani, the agency’s top lawyer, and Todd Willens, then the acting chief of staff for then-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, were among those involved in crafting the initial rebuttal of CAP’s report.

Willens forwarded CAP’s report without comment to two colleagues on April 18, 2019. Casey Stemler, a senior adviser at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, responded later that morning, writing that he’d “become sick and tired of various people and groups claiming the Order does this or that or it will lead to this or that,” referring to a secretarial order that Bernhardt’s predecessor, Ryan Zinke, signed in 2018.

“It would be great if we had a communication effort to [sic] so I can lay out the facts,” Stemler added.

Willens forwarded Stemler’s lengthy response to Interior Department communications staff, directing them to “get on this and put out truth.”