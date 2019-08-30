Hurricane Dorian Looks Like A Monster Storm From Space

As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida and Georgia, the International Space Station is tracking the massive storm’s progress.

The view from 260 miles above Cuba revealed spectacular scenes of the storm early Thursday afternoon as Dorian gathered strength over the Atlantic Ocean. The Space Station window on Dorian is part of a photographic package, including a number of satellites that the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration and NASA are using to monitor the storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian became a Category 2 hurricane late Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. It is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency throughout the state to give officials and residents time to prepare. He urged all Floridians on the east coast to have seven days of supplies on hand. Georgia also declared a state of emergency in 12 counties.